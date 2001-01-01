Judgment Business Incubator Business Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$200,000
|Total Investment:
|$200,000 - $500,000
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
More than Just a Business Opportunity!
Judgment Business Incubator has been running a successful judgment collection business since 2009. We know exactly what it takes to be successful in the industry, and have all the tools to ensure your business is a success.
Why Invest?
The beauty of this industry is there is a never-ending surplus of customers because thousands of people win lawsuits daily and most do not know how to collect their court judgments on their own.
You collect the money from the debtors via our efficient, simple and proven methods and get paid a percentage for collecting. This business opportunity provides you:
We set up your entire infrastructure, including:
Our Ideal Candidate
We seek candidates that are hard working. We are open to people looking to transition slowly (part-time in the beginning) or jump in at full speed. No experience is needed.
Ready to start your own Judgment business?
Request Information
Looking for more information about Judgment Business Incubator? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.