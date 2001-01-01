Kwench Juice Cafe Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$60,000
|Net Worth:
|$200,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$25,000
|Total Investment:
|$60,000 - $120,000
|Royalty Fee:
|4%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AZ, AR, CO, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MI, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, WV, WY
|
Who we are
Our commitment to making the best juices & fresh fruit (never frozen) smoothies means that we search to find the best possible ingredients. At Kwench we shop locally for fresh and raw ingredients to ensure you won't find a fresher juice or smoothie. Not only do we choose ingredients that taste great, but we choose our ingredients with your health in mind to ensure that each drink gives your body the boost it needs.
Why choose Kwench Juice Cafe?
Who we're looking for
The ideal candidate will be an individual (or husband & wife team) who recognizes the growth of the health-centered industry and wants to get involved, roll up their sleeves and really get connected to their community and drive a high level of engagement with their employees and the customers. This is a people business first and foremost. We want the franchisees to become the go to for health in their communities with a focus on the guest experience.
Training and Support
2 Weeks on site.
Get Started On Your Own Kwench Juice Franchise Today!
No Kwench Juice Café in your market? Contact us to discuss Kwench-ing your thirst for a fresh new business opportunity today!
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
