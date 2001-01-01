LeafSpring School Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$400,000
|Total Investment:
|$900,000
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
At LeafSpring Schools, we differentiate ourselves by a proven approach to early childhood education that we have validated by more than 35 years of successful operations. Our schools feature an attractive Average Unit Volume of $2.9 million per school - some of the highest in the industry! LeafSpring pioneered the concept and still incorporates medically trained professionals in on-site clinics for the mildly ill within our schools. It is truly a game changer that parents love. We partner with each owner to ensure their school is successful. As an owner in a smaller franchise company, you always have the leadership team's support from finding the perfect location to training the staff and so much more. Our proprietary curriculum prepares children for secondary education from infancy in a nurturing environment that fosters a loving community at each of our schools.
Why Should You Invest With Us?
A Proven & Successful Business Model
We have more than 35 years of successful operations, molding our business plan to match the evolving needs of working parents.
Early Education
Get Well Place
Innovative Design
Focus on Health and Wellness
School Age Recreation
Camp Blue Sky
Our Ideal Franchise Owner
Do you have a passion for education? Do you care deeply about the health and development of children? We do, and we are looking for franchisees who share our passions.
Let's Grow Together!
