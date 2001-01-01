L & L Hawaiian Barbecue Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$200,000
|Net Worth:
|$500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000
|Total Investment:
|$133,700 - $535,000
|Royalty Fee:
|3-4% depending on State
|Advertising Fee:
|1-2% depending on State
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has grown to become the leading Hawaii-based restaurant franchise, consistently appearing in national franchise and restaurant rankings. Since 2017 L&L has held the #1 position as Entrepreneur Magazines top Asian Food Franchise.
There are four key principles that sets L&L apart and makes us a perfect fit for entrepreneurs:
The #1 Hawaiian Barbecue
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is an established brand name. If you ask anyone from Hawaii, they will tell you that L&L is a beloved icon and a well-recognized name. L&L has been bringing Hawaii to the world through distinctive dining experiences and the aloha spirit. L&L is the original Hawaiian Barbecue that serves authentic Hawaiian Barbecue.
Three Good Reasons To Own An L&L Franchise
