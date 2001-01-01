L & L Hawaiian Barbecue Franchise Opportunity

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has grown to become the leading Hawaii-based restaurant franchise, consistently appearing in national franchise and restaurant rankings. Since 2017 L&L has held the #1 position as Entrepreneur Magazines top Asian Food Franchise. lifestyle (Original) from L & L Hawaiian Barbecue on Vimeo. There are four key principles that sets L&L apart and makes us a perfect fit for entrepreneurs: Low Cost & Fees - L&L has one of the lowest costs and ongoing franchise fee structures Brand Strength - With over 70 years of history and 200 locations, L&L is a well-recognized brand Unique Support - Our franchisees describe the feeling of being part of the L&L family as one of their top reasons for their love of the brand Flexibility - L&L gives you flexibility to make localized decisions to drive success The #1 Hawaiian Barbecue L&L Hawaiian Barbecue is an established brand name. If you ask anyone from Hawaii, they will tell you that L&L is a beloved icon and a well-recognized name. L&L has been bringing Hawaii to the world through distinctive dining experiences and the aloha spirit. L&L is the original Hawaiian Barbecue that serves authentic Hawaiian Barbecue. bbq_mixmp4 (Original) from L & L Hawaiian Barbecue on Vimeo. Three Good Reasons To Own An L&L Franchise Nationwide Ohana (Family) - As the owner of an L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurant franchise, you're part of a global chain with an international reputation for excellence.

- As the owner of an L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurant franchise, you're part of a global chain with an international reputation for excellence. Hands-On Training - We provide extensive business training programs and proven food franchise operating systems. Our support team will help you to streamline operations and create a business that's simple -- and fun -- to run.

- We provide extensive business training programs and proven food franchise operating systems. Our support team will help you to streamline operations and create a business that's simple -- and fun -- to run. Marketing - We're focused on growing your customer base and continually create memorable marketing campaigns that bring customers back to your restaurant again and again. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.