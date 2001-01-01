Midas Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Net Worth:
|$250,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$10,000 - $35,000
|Total Investment:
|$199,150 - $739,872
|Royalty Fee:
|5%
|Advertising Fee:
|5% Marketing Royalty Fee
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
When it comes to investment opportunities, there are thousands to choose from, so it's essential that you do your homework and choose the right one. A Midas car repair franchise comes with over six decades of success behind it -- we're no flash in the pan!
Why Midas?
Grow with Us
Owning a Midas franchise is a great way to capitalize on a robust industry that shows no signs of slowing down. So, why stop at one? To help you grow your portfolio, we offer the following discounts:
Go into Business for Yourself, Not by Yourself
At Midas, we're with you from day one - Your success is our success. We provide all the tools and training you and your team will need to get up and running and start serving customers.
As a Midas franchisee, you'll have access to:
Ready for Your Golden Opportunity?
We are looking for franchisee candidates who are:
No automotive industry experience required!
There are many ways to become a Midas franchisee.
