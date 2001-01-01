Midas franchise opportunity

When it comes to investment opportunities, there are thousands to choose from, so it's essential that you do your homework and choose the right one. A Midas car repair franchise comes with over six decades of success behind it -- we're no flash in the pan! Why Midas? A Proven Business Model: We've laid the groundwork with time-tested processes and procedures that take a lot of the guesswork out of running your franchise.

We've laid the groundwork with time-tested processes and procedures that take a lot of the guesswork out of running your franchise. Comprehensive Support: We'll help you with site selection and development, merchandising and inventory management, marketing, purchasing power, and much more!

We'll help you with site selection and development, merchandising and inventory management, marketing, purchasing power, and much more! An Iconic, Tested Brand: Ours is a name that communities already know and trust, making it far easier for you to establish and grow your business to meet your community's needs quickly.

Ours is a name that communities already know and trust, making it far easier for you to establish and grow your business to meet your community's needs quickly. Sustainability: Midas has been in business for over 65 years and has multiple streams of revenue within each location - Tires, Fluids, Batteries, Brakes, Fleet Vehicles, and more. Grow with Us Owning a Midas franchise is a great way to capitalize on a robust industry that shows no signs of slowing down. So, why stop at one? To help you grow your portfolio, we offer the following discounts: Reduced franchise fee of $10,000 for every location you open

Reduced license fee when you purchase three or more locations

50% reduced franchise fee to qualified veterans and first responders Go into Business for Yourself, Not by Yourself At Midas, we're with you from day one - Your success is our success. We provide all the tools and training you and your team will need to get up and running and start serving customers. As a Midas franchisee, you'll have access to: Real estate support - site selection, development, lease, purchase agreement assistance

Training support

Store merchandising

Inventory management

Exclusive product

Recommended retail pricing/model stock program

National tire distribution network

Franchise business consultant (FBC)

Marketing support - award-winning, multi-channel marketing

IT Support - computers, POS, software, email

Exceptional fleet opportunities! Ready for Your Golden Opportunity? We are looking for franchisee candidates who are: Self-motivated

Focused on the customer experience

Friendly and community-oriented

Able to lead a team and set an example

Prepared to learn and follow our proven processes

Ready to be all in and take ownership of their business No automotive industry experience required! There are many ways to become a Midas franchisee.

Click below to explore your options today. Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.