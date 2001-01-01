 Midas Franchise Opportunity
Midas Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Net Worth: $250,000
Franchise Fee: $10,000 - $35,000
Total Investment: $199,150 - $739,872
Royalty Fee: 5%
Advertising Fee: 5% Marketing Royalty Fee

Available Markets:


Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

When it comes to investment opportunities, there are thousands to choose from, so it's essential that you do your homework and choose the right one. A Midas car repair franchise comes with over six decades of success behind it -- we're no flash in the pan!

Why Midas?

  • A Proven Business Model: We've laid the groundwork with time-tested processes and procedures that take a lot of the guesswork out of running your franchise.
  • Comprehensive Support: We'll help you with site selection and development, merchandising and inventory management, marketing, purchasing power, and much more!
  • An Iconic, Tested Brand: Ours is a name that communities already know and trust, making it far easier for you to establish and grow your business to meet your community's needs quickly.
  • Sustainability: Midas has been in business for over 65 years and has multiple streams of revenue within each location - Tires, Fluids, Batteries, Brakes, Fleet Vehicles, and more.

Grow with Us

Owning a Midas franchise is a great way to capitalize on a robust industry that shows no signs of slowing down. So, why stop at one? To help you grow your portfolio, we offer the following discounts:

  • Reduced franchise fee of $10,000 for every location you open
  • Reduced license fee when you purchase three or more locations
  • 50% reduced franchise fee to qualified veterans and first responders
Go into Business for Yourself, Not by Yourself

At Midas, we're with you from day one - Your success is our success. We provide all the tools and training you and your team will need to get up and running and start serving customers.

As a Midas franchisee, you'll have access to:

  • Real estate support - site selection, development, lease, purchase agreement assistance
  • Training support
  • Store merchandising
  • Inventory management
  • Exclusive product
  • Recommended retail pricing/model stock program
  • National tire distribution network
  • Franchise business consultant (FBC)
  • Marketing support - award-winning, multi-channel marketing
  • IT Support - computers, POS, software, email
  • Exceptional fleet opportunities!

Ready for Your Golden Opportunity?

We are looking for franchisee candidates who are:

  • Self-motivated
  • Focused on the customer experience
  • Friendly and community-oriented
  • Able to lead a team and set an example
  • Prepared to learn and follow our proven processes
  • Ready to be all in and take ownership of their business

No automotive industry experience required!

There are many ways to become a Midas franchisee.
