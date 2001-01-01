Modern Market Eatery Franchise Opportunity

Invest in Making Real Food the New Standard in Fast Food

Why Modern Market?

Nourishing Happiness...and Profits

Our vision is to make real food the new standard in fast food. We empower franchise partners with the opportunity to help individuals and communities live happier lives by providing nourishing, delicious food in a convenient and affordable format--all while running a profitable business. For more than a decade, we have perfected our processes to make scratch cooking fast, repeatable and profitable. Our menu's "fresh from the market" vibe leans into plant-based goodness while our sustainable protein program is one of the best in the industry, enabling our franchise partners to serve up happiness for everyone!

Meets the needs of the modern diner and operator

Modern life makes eating out or ordering online a necessity. Modern Market Eatery was born in 2009 in Boulder, CO with the purpose of providing convenient access to clean, nurturing and delicious food. We disrupted the fast casual industry because our founding team came from design and finance, not restaurant backgrounds. We have truly been reinventing the concept from the kitchen out, putting as much thought into engineering our model for the modern operator as we have for the modern diner.

Industry-leading technology integration

Our competitive unit economics are achieved by leveraging innovative technology including custom online ordering and in-store systems that make it easy for our off-premise and dine-in guests alike to eat well and be happy--wherever they are. We have a tech stack on par with the most sophisticated retailers and are miles ahead of the largest restaurant brands.

Scratch-cooking at QSR Speed

Processes that might be considered complex in most kitchens are streamlined and uncomplicated in ours. We are a model of efficiency enabling a broad menu with made-to-order dishes that deploy in three to five minutes. Our goal is to serve the best food possible, period. We strive every day not just to be the best in fast casual, but the best in any category. Our secret sauce is the highly choreographed integration of kitchen processes into an easy to execute, fast casual format.

Sustainably sourced protein program

Our protein program delivers the highest quality equal to a high-value price point. Sustainably sourced salmon, 100% grass-fed beef and all natural, no-antibiotics-ever chicken are simply among the best available. By working directly with some of the best suppliers in the world, we are able to deliver these products to our restaurants anywhere in the country at competitive prices.

Diversified, clean and craveable menu

Our limitless customizable menu options span multiple dayparts, palates, diets and lifestyles--eliminating the veto vote from even the pickiest of dining companions. Items include made-to-order salads, hearty sandwiches, signature bowls with choice of sustainably sourced proteins and farm fresh sides, as well as wood-fired pizza and a beverage program that includes homemade lemonade and teas along with the indulgences of beer, wine and sweet treats.

Proven model

We are a well-established fine fast-casual dining concept that has perfected processes to make scratch cooking fast, repeatable and profitable. We have nearly 30 restaurants operating in various markets and formats with eight consecutive quarters of positive comp growth. Our franchise partners will benefit from training programs, site selection support, innovative chef-driven menus, technology integrations and strong field and marketing support that we have been nurturing for over a decade.