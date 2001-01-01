Nautical Bowls Franchise Opportunity

Join The Nautical Bowls Family There's a lack of healthy food options on-the-go. We know it is difficult to find a quick meal without compromising your healthy lifestyle. At Nautical Bowls, we combine healthy, fresh superfood bowls and with an uplifting atmosphere, giving you energy to live a full life. Our bowls are all-natural, gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based, and packed with essential vitamins and nutrients for your body to thrive! It's a complete meal that satisfies hunger while also making you feel great! With the guidance of our experienced executive team, raving guest testimonials, low-cost startup plan, highly profitable business model, and exceptional marketing support, Nautical Bowls is an incredible ground floor opportunity! Why Nautical Bowls? Nautical Bowls stays ahead because we focus on our product and our guest experience, not the competition. We have the best product day in and day out because we prioritize taking the time to source high quality ingredients from around the world, straight to your bowl. We do not compromise on quality or nutrition, so we leave the junk out. We also focus on our guests because we care about delivering the best açai bowl experience they'll ever have, which will keep them coming back time and time again. Delivering the best product with the best experience on the planet is our goal! Business Features Franchise Expertise - Our executive team has over 20 years of franchise experience, growing multiple franchise concepts spanning 28 countries and 6,000 locations.

Franchisor Support We Are Here To Help You Succeed - We hold your hand throughout this entire process. Our executive team has over 30 years of experience franchising brands. We have detailed systems and processes to guide you from the moment you sign your FDD up until your grand opening. Our support does not stop there- we are excited to serve you throughout your Nautical Bowls journey! Training - Franchise Partner training (we call Nauti University) takes place at our corporate Office in Minnesota, and at one of our Nautical Bowls corporate stores in Minnetonka, MN or Eden Prairie, MN. Nauti University will cover everything our franchise partners need to know to run a store at optimal efficiencies including, but not limited to, how to make a quick and quality Nauti Bowl, inventory management, scheduling, team training, POS navigation, and most importantly, our Nautical Bowls culture. ON-GOING SUPPORT Our executive team are seasoned franchise professionals, having first-hand experience in building some of the world's largest brands spanning over 6,000 locations or licenses in 28 countries. We understand exactly what it takes to operate and scale in any size market. We're committed to each and every franchisee to extend every resource to leverage our knowledge and experience as our franchisee's chart their own course towards personal balance and financial freedom. Ongoing support is available at a moment's notice and our team will assist in all areas from operations, team management, forecasting, guest management, marketing, and everything in between! Marketing - We have a national marketing fund of 2% of your weekly Gross Sales. We also highly encourage another 2% of Gross Sales for local marketing. We assist with a big pre- and post- grand opening marketing strategy as well as ongoing marketing assistance for creative assets, marketing campaign creation, marketing metrics, content creation and more. Annual Convention - Our annual convention is a beautiful collaboration of our team and franchise partners. We share best practices, Franchisee awards, as well as innovation and strategy meetings to ensure our brand is always leveling up. Oh, and it's a lot of fun!

Ideal Franchise Partner The ideal Franchise Partner is passionate about health and wellness and making people feel awesome! They have the entrepreneurial spirit and love being involved in their community. They have an "Others First" mentality and share our vision for providing the best açai bowl experience in the world and know that is only possible by delivering amazing service. We are looking for like-minded entrepreneurs who want to capitalize on this rapidly growing segment of the restaurant industry and be part of our winning açai team! We are excited to meet you, learn about your passions, & hopefully welcome you into our Nautical Bowls family!