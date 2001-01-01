Oven 360 Franchise Opportunity

OVEN 360 Pizza and Gelato is a franchise opportunity in the always HOT "Pizza" category. A fast casual model restaurant of 10+ locations that has been expanding for 5 years now; franchising since 2018. Our Mission Statement is simple: we are poised for accelerated growth; we do this through single and multiple unit development agreements, with heavy discounts on our "3 unit package deal" (or higher). OVEN 360 offers an extensive menu, specializing in our unique Neapolitan-style pizza that features a customer "design your own" pizza option; all baked by a special European-style rotating oven. The oven is just one of our key differentiators; pizza fully cooked in just 5 minutes. Our menu also includes: Antipasta Salads; Calzones; cheesy bread sides; and top that off with delicious Gelato from Italian recipes.

Authentic Food Awesome Opportunity

Pizza is a passion across the country. It is a personal favorite among all segments of the population. The US pizza markets generates an estimated $46 billion in revenue and the market is only growing larger. According to industry statistics, 93% of Americans eat pizza at least once a month.

A commitment to tradition, authenticity and your success

Our dough is meticulously crafted using traditional Italian methods, every bite captures the flavors and traditions of Italy. We use Neapolitan techniques and premium Italian ingredients to create pizzas with unmatched flavor and freshness. Our Custom Italian ovens ensure a perfectly crisp crust and charred finish every time.

Our mission is to nurture connections around authentic pizzas and gelato AND help franchisees build their own successful Oven 360 pizzerias.

High margin menu items

Marketing driven technology that makes ordering fast, easy and lowers labor costs

Owner operator model with ability to "manage the manager" after learning the business

Here's what it takes to own an Oven360

Our pizzeria owners share a passion for providing unsurpassed customer service. They also share our brand vison and core values. Strong leadership and organizational skills, prior business ownership or management experience, a willingness to adhere to brand standards and operating procedures with a drive to grow their business are also characteristics of an ideal Oven 360 pizzeria owner.

One-on-One Training and Support

Your support services include:

Location and construction

Pizzeria design and layout

Marketing

Operations

Technology

Food preparation

On-going assistance and support

