Oven 360 Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000
|Net Worth:
|$450,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$35,000 - $50,000
|Total Investment:
|$322,950 - $476,950
|Royalty Fee:
|4%
|Advertising Fee:
|2%
Available Markets:
Canada: ON, PQ
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
OVEN 360 Pizza and Gelato is a franchise opportunity in the always HOT "Pizza" category. A fast casual model restaurant of 10+ locations that has been expanding for 5 years now; franchising since 2018. Our Mission Statement is simple: we are poised for accelerated growth; we do this through single and multiple unit development agreements, with heavy discounts on our "3 unit package deal" (or higher). OVEN 360 offers an extensive menu, specializing in our unique Neapolitan-style pizza that features a customer "design your own" pizza option; all baked by a special European-style rotating oven. The oven is just one of our key differentiators; pizza fully cooked in just 5 minutes. Our menu also includes: Antipasta Salads; Calzones; cheesy bread sides; and top that off with delicious Gelato from Italian recipes.
Authentic Food Awesome Opportunity
Pizza is a passion across the country. It is a personal favorite among all segments of the population. The US pizza markets generates an estimated $46 billion in revenue and the market is only growing larger. According to industry statistics, 93% of Americans eat pizza at least once a month.
A commitment to tradition, authenticity and your success
Our dough is meticulously crafted using traditional Italian methods, every bite captures the flavors and traditions of Italy. We use Neapolitan techniques and premium Italian ingredients to create pizzas with unmatched flavor and freshness. Our Custom Italian ovens ensure a perfectly crisp crust and charred finish every time.
Our mission is to nurture connections around authentic pizzas and gelato AND help franchisees build their own successful Oven 360 pizzerias.
Here's what it takes to own an Oven360
Our pizzeria owners share a passion for providing unsurpassed customer service. They also share our brand vison and core values. Strong leadership and organizational skills, prior business ownership or management experience, a willingness to adhere to brand standards and operating procedures with a drive to grow their business are also characteristics of an ideal Oven 360 pizzeria owner.
One-on-One Training and Support
Your support services include:
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
