 Owl Be There Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $70,000
Net Worth: $150,000
Total Investment: $85,850 - $98,050

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WY

Own Your Own Senior Advising Business

Do you have a strong desire to serve seniors and their families? Becoming an expert in senior care solutions is rewarding, both personally and financially! Owl Be There is a mission-focused, home-based, low investment franchise opportunity with a very quick start up!

Owl Be There franchise opportunityAs an Owl Be There® franchise owner you will have an opportunity to help seniors and their loved ones navigate through some of the most challenging times in their lives. You will provide essential guidance for choosing the best housing and care solutions based on medical needs, budget, and preferences. The service is free to the seniors and the franchisee is paid by our network of care facilities and options. Owl Be There offers a proven model with strong results, and we will be there with you throughout your franchise journey.

The franchise partners we are looking for must be dedicated to serving seniors, exhibit the highest moral and ethical standards, and expect to be involved full-time running their business.

As an Owl Be There franchise owner you will enjoy:

  • Owl Be There franchise opportunityA generous and protected territory to facilitate sustained growth
  • Low capital investment and overhead as a home-based business
  • A business that remains in demand despite economic downturns and pandemic-related shutdowns
  • Unmatched training and personalized ongoing support from Owl Be There industry experts
  • A compassionate, personally satisfying and financially rewarding mission
  • Professional growth and recognition as the "go-to" senior living expert in your local community
  • Access to Owl Be There's proprietary learning management system and customer management software

Owl Be There is innovative and unique, and we want business leaders who are dedicated to improving seniors' lives. Curious? Contact us to discuss the possibilities.

Are You an "Ideal Owner"?

This is your opportunity to leverage who you are and what drives you to succeed. Knowing yourself and the areas in which you excel is key to assessing if Owl Be There is a good fit for you.

For example, do you possess the following?

  • Compassion and empathy towards elderly individuals
  • Patience with those feeling stress and anxiety in difficult situations
  • A desire to operate your own business
  • Leadership experience (e.g. business, church, nonprofit, or military)
  • Sales, collections, and account management skills
  • The ability to motivate others to succeed
  • The financial resources to start and grow your business

We are looking for franchise owners who are outgoing leaders with sales, collections, and/or management experience, and who are comfortable following up on leads and sales. Your ability to build rapport and to patiently work with seniors and their families in times of crises is also critical. You must have a minimum of $70k in liquid capital, and be ready to make a full-time commitment.

If the above description sounds like you, contact us to discuss the possibility of being the next Owl Be There franchise owner!

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

