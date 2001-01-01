Pancheros Mexican Grill Franchise Opportunity

Our burritos stand on their own. So does our business model.

Owning your very own Pancheros restaurant is a chance to start a business without starting from scratch. Because while every item we serve is, in fact, made by hand every day, we've built our proven business model over the last 30 years by keeping things simple, like our menu. We think that's a huge part of why we've developed such a loyal fan following--by simply focusing on the basics: the highest quality ingredients, our fresh-pressed tortillas, expertly mixed ingredients in every bite, and our core menu offerings (including our signature Pancheros burrito) which give our guests the opportunity to build the flavors they want, right before their eyes. That's the essence of Burritos Better Built, and it works.

Owning your own Pancheros restaurant is a chance to start a business without starting from scratch. Because while every item we serve is, in fact, made by hand every day, we've built our proven business model over the last 30 years by keeping things simple, like our menu, featuring the highest quality ingredients, fresh-pressed tortillas, and expertly mixed ingredients in every bite. Since opening our first restaurant in Iowa City, Iowa in 1992, we've grown to 70+ restaurants in 13 states with an average unit volume of $1.35M annually*. Not to mention, our 600,000+ Loyalty Members make up 21% of our transactions, which contributes to our total digital sales percentage of 27%.

Now, we're looking for entrepreneurs hungry for a new opportunity to join one of the fastest growing Mexican fast casual concepts in the U.S. By following our proven business model, you essentially pick up the blue prints and run with it--with help from our support staff and industry-leading training program with the tools you need to succeed. From site selection to employee training, facility design, marketing efforts, and ongoing coaching, this might just be the easiest way to carve out a long-lasting career in the restaurant industry. If you're an experienced multi-unit operator or an entrepreneur looking to invest in a concept that's primed for nationwide growth, we'd love to see how you fit into the future of our franchise --cause we're going places, and we'd love to have you along for the ride.

Want to own an established restaurant concept? Let us lead the way.

Since opening our very first store in Iowa City, Iowa back in 1992, we've grown deliberately to 70+ restaurants in 13 states with an average unit volume of $1.35M annually*. Not to mention, our 600,000+ Loyalty Members make up 21% of our transactions, which contributes to our total digital sales percentage of 27%. Which says a lot, because although we're in the business of serving the very best, freshest fast-casual Mex there is, we're also in the business of business. And we're looking for entrepreneurs hungry for a new opportunity to join one of the fastest growing Mexican fast casual concepts in the U.S.--already poised to bring our Burritos Better Built to new markets across the country.

We've got the business model down. All we need is you.

Our business model runs on the same level of no-brainer simplicity as our menu, making it easy to get up to speed on the ins and outs of operating your own Pancheros franchise. You essentially pick up the blue prints and run with it--with the help of our expert support staff on call 24/7 to get you set up or work out any kinks. You'll also benefit from our industry-leading training program that gives you the tools you need to succeed, starting from day one. From site selection to employee training, facility design, marketing efforts, and ongoing coaching, this might just be the easiest way to carve out a rewarding, long-lasting career in the restaurant industry. Cause we've got great things cooking.

We've helped dozens of franchise owners thrive. Want to be next?

If you're an experienced multi-unit operator or an entrepreneur looking to invest in a concept that's primed for nationwide growth, let's chat. We'd love to share more about the core philosophies that have led to our incredible growth and that continue to pave our path forward toward opportunity, and millions of delicious burritos. Most of all, we'd love to see where you fit into the future of our growing franchise--cause we're going places, and we'd love to have you along for the ride.

All units open 3 full years as reported in Item 19 of our 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document. See Item 19 of our 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document. There is no guarantee you will make as much.



This advertisement is not an offering. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document. Certain states require that we register the franchise disclosure document in those states. Pancheros franchises will not be sold to any resident of any such jurisdiction until the offering has been exempted from the requirements of, or duly registered in and approved by, such jurisdiction and the required Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to the prospective franchisee before the sale in compliance with applicable law. The following states regulate the offer and sale of franchises: CA, HI, IN, IL, MD, MI, MN, NY, ND, RI, SD, VA, WA and WI. If you reside in one of these states, you may have certain rights under applicable franchise laws.



THIS ADVERTISEMENT IS NOT AN OFFERING. AN OFFERING CAN ONLY BE MADE BY A FRANCHISE DISCLOSURE DOCUMENT FILED WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF LAW OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK. SUCH FILING DOES NOT CONSTITUTE APPROVAL BY THE DEPARTMENT OF LAW OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK.



Pancheros Franchise Corporation, 2475 Coral Court, Suite B Coralville, Iowa 52241, Minnesota Franchise Registration Number, F-3048