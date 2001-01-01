PetWell Clinic Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$250,000
|Net Worth:
|$500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$49,250
|Total Investment:
|$144,200 - $253,500
|Royalty Fee:
|7%
|Advertising Fee:
|N/A until 25 units are open. Will begin at .5%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Dog and cat owners have trusted PetWellClinic for basic vet services since 2010. We build that same trust with franchisees.
The idea is a straightforward, yet empowering one: a new vet clinic-concept centered around a better way to provide open and friendly preventative and wellness care for pets that keeps costs low while customer service remains at a premium.
PetWellClinic is one of the first walk-in veterinary clinic brands, the only vet clinic brand offering franchises to multi-unit franchisees, and the leader in veterinary business technology providing franchisees with a proven and proprietary software system for streamlined operations.
What Makes PetWell Different?
Why Choose PetWell?
