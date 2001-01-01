Pizzeria Halt Vegan/Vegetarian Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Franchise Fee:
|$50,000
|Total Investment:
|$246,350
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
Available Markets:
United States: CA, FL, NY, TX
|
A Vegan/Vegetarian Pizza Franchise Crafted with Love
Pizzeria Halt was founded to bridge the gap between people's love for pizza and health issues. With vegan lifestyle on the rise as a result of an increased cancer, heart problems, and lactose intolerance, Pizzeria Halt was brought to life in order to provide customers with carefully selected ingredients and healthier cooking alternatives.
9.7 million, and growing, Americans have adapted the plant-based diet. With our corporate restaurant located on the west coast, we are part of the top 20 cities for vegans and vegetarians as ranked by Forbes (Sweet, 2020). There is affordability for consumers and adaptability for entrepreneurs to invest in a vegan-based pizza restaurant.
To ensure top level service, our management team works hands-on to provide customers with a friendly atmosphere. Our knowledge of ingredients, 100% animal by-product free, and safety regulations results in a clean and safe environment for our team and customers.
Are you looking for a unique vegan pizza franchise? Would you like to operate a business with a highly experienced management team? If so, this is the opportunity for you!
The World's First Vegan/Vegetarian Pizzeria Franchise
In the last five years, there has been a growing popularity for plant-based food in America. Not only due to the increasing spotlight on the harmful processes of eating meat, but also for those who have health restrictions from eating animal products as a whole. Our society used to laugh at veganism, simply because it was different than the usual way. Now, many restaurants and chefs around the nation are beginning to introduce plant-based options in their menu. Although several fast food restaurants have hopped on the bandwagon, completely vegan eaters still aren't able to enjoy these establishments because they do not practice an animal product-free kitchen.
With veganism on the rise as a result of increased cancer, heart problems, and lactose intolerance, Pizzeria Halt's founder, Sambit Duttaroy, developed a unique concept in order to bridge that gap between people's love for pizza and the health issues brought by animal products. Being lactose intolerant himself, the idea for Pizzeria Halt was conceived as "The Healthy Alternative Pizza", providing customers with carefully selected ingredients and healthier meal alternatives that are just as delicious as non-vegan restaurants (if not more!).
9.7 million, and growing, Americans have adapted the plant-based diet today. With the corporate location on the west coast, Pizzeria Halt is within the top 20 cities for vegans and vegetarians as ranked by Forbes. There is affordability for consumers and adaptability for entrepreneurs to now invest in a completely vegan pizzeria. Pizzeria Halt is expanding across the globe as the first of its kind and is now accessible to everyone everywhere.
For investment or franchise opportunities, management is welcoming interest from several markets. To ensure top level service, Pizzeria Halt's team works hands-on to provide customers with a friendly atmosphere location and special attention to every ingredient with strict safety regulations for a clean and safe environment for their team and customers. Thinking about becoming your own boss? Dedicated to a healthy lifestyle? The opportunity to own this business concept and work with a highly experienced management team is ready to welcome you.
Veggie and vegan diets have truly become indispensable. Removing animal meat hormones and poisonous chemicals in our food is the need of the hour, for all ages for healthy living. At Pizzeria Halt, customers can expect a fully animal product free environment with a focus on the best ingredients, delicious menu items, and above all, health and wellness for all ages to enjoy.
How We Support Our Franchisees
The Franchise Process
Are you ready to make a difference in your future?
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Pizzeria Halt? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.