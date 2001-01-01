Pollo Campero Franchise Opportunity

Make Life More Flavorful Pollo Campero first opened its doors as a tiny, family-owned restaurant in Guatemala in 1971 with the goal of treating family and friends to its prized chicken recipe passed down from generation to generation. Now with over 350 Locations worldwide, Pollo Campero has become world-renowned for our flavorful chicken. Hand-breaded and marinated with our proprietary blend of seasonings, our chicken is second to none. With scratch-made sides and a bevy of specialty drinks, customers rave about our brand. A Compelling Investment Opportunity with Pollo Campero. 25 best fast-food chains in America - #6 Business Insider

Over 350 restaurant system-wide with 77 restaurants in the U.S. in key metro markets

Rapid U.S. expansion plans over the next five years and beyond

Best-in-Class Training and Support teams

Prime territory availability

Leadership Team experience and commitment to franchisees

Pandemic-proven system performance

Pollo Campero Family culture and values

Raving Fans Worldwide Franchise Support Campero USA Corp provides integrated support in operations, site selection and real estate, training, and marketing through our Dallas-based support center and field-based teams. Real Estate and Construction - Our Real Estate team will assist you through the site selection process, and our Construction department will provide design and consulting assistance to manage the construction process of your restaurant.

- Our Real Estate team will assist you through the site selection process, and our Construction department will provide design and consulting assistance to manage the construction process of your restaurant. Training - Comprehensive training for you and your key managers along with continuing corporate training and on-site restaurant training.

- Comprehensive training for you and your key managers along with continuing corporate training and on-site restaurant training. Operations and Field Support - When your Restaurant opens, our Operations team will provide ongoing support, including access to our corporate management team for the latest food service innovations.

- When your Restaurant opens, our Operations team will provide ongoing support, including access to our corporate management team for the latest food service innovations. Marketing - Our Marketing team will provide marketing materials and strategies for use on a local level and will assist with marketing initiatives. Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.