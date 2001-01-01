Pollo Campero Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$500,000 - $750,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,000,000 - $1,500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$40,000
|Total Investment:
|$1,000,000 - $1,900,000
|Royalty Fee:
|5%
|Advertising Fee:
|5%
Available Markets:
United States: FL, GA, NY, NC, PA, SC, TN
Make Life More Flavorful
Pollo Campero first opened its doors as a tiny, family-owned restaurant in Guatemala in 1971 with the goal of treating family and friends to its prized chicken recipe passed down from generation to generation.
Now with over 350 Locations worldwide, Pollo Campero has become world-renowned for our flavorful chicken. Hand-breaded and marinated with our proprietary blend of seasonings, our chicken is second to none. With scratch-made sides and a bevy of specialty drinks, customers rave about our brand.
A Compelling Investment Opportunity with Pollo Campero.
Franchise Support
Campero USA Corp provides integrated support in operations, site selection and real estate, training, and marketing through our Dallas-based support center and field-based teams.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
