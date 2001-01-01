 The Local Drive Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

The Local Drive Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $150,000
Net Worth: $500,000
Franchise Fee: $40,000 - $90,000
Total Investment: $600,000 - $2,500,000
Royalty Fee: 6%
Advertising Fee: 1%

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

An Elevated Indoor Golf Experience
Crafted Cocktails. Indoor Golf Simulators.
Unique Event Space.

The Local Drive

Looking to make golf more accessible to everyone, the Local Drive was created to foster a welcoming-to-all environment. To get away from the dark wood paneling, man-cave feel of most golf simulator venues we went for the bright, colorful, unique environment. Adding the focus of local beers, seltzers, ciders, wines and spirits only enhances the experience for visitors and makes The Local Drive a truly elevated golf experience. With 3 locations in Colorado of varying square footages and models, you have options to create the perfect experience for your local area.

As a premier cocktail bar & golf lounge, The Local Drive features a curated menu of handcrafted cocktails made with local spirits and an impressive selection of local beers, seltzers, ciders and wines, alongside custom indoor Trackman golf simulators. Perfect for everyday enjoyment, nights out, family fun and events of all sizes. The Local Drive is where upscale leisure meets unparalleled entertainment.

Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about The Local Drive? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to The Local Drive so they may contact you via SMS, phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


﻿
Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters