Pronto Insurance Franchise Opportunity

Backed by one of the world's largest insurance brokers

Upgrade your portfolio, insure your other investments and benefit from unrivaled experience and comprehensive training

Pronto Insurance was founded in 1997 in Brownsville, TX. In 2009, Pronto began franchising--and nine years later, RPS/Arthur J. Gallagher and Co. acquired Pronto Insurance. Pronto has grown to over 200 locations and now offering Franchise Opportunities in multiple states. Pronto is a leader in the Hispanic insurance sector. There is no other brand that can offer the wide range of comprehensive insurance products that Pronto has available.

As a Pronto Insurance Franchise Owner, you'll be partnering with an industry veteran. Our parent company, RPS/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., has been in the business for nearly 100 years as one of the largest insurance brokers in the world. Impressed by our growth potential and position in the market, the insurance leader invested in Pronto to help further our impact, and propel our Franchise Owners to new heights. When you franchise with us, you'll become part of this supportive, powerful team.

The perfect complement to any portfolio

Restaurant, service or retail Franchise Owners are finding Pronto an ideal addition that doesn't compete with existing holdings

A Pronto Insurance Franchise is ideally positioned to enhance, not compete with your current restaurant, service, or retail businesses. As an added bonus, your Pronto Franchise can insure your current business investments while adding another stream of revenue to your portfolio. It's a win-win that can't be beat.

A simple business model with the support you need

Low overhead, retail business hours and drive-thru capabilities create a franchise model that is easier to run than QSRs and other franchise concepts.

Worried about having sufficient insurance background to run a Pronto Franchise? There is no need to have insurance experience to Franchise with Pronto, we'll provide all the training, education and operational support you need to get up and running and then to thrive. A Pronto Insurance Franchise is a cash business with low overhead, retail hours and drive-thru to generate revenue. We have strong brand awareness in our markets and provide you with marketing materials that are laser-focused on the Hispanic market. Owner-operator or manager-run location opportunities are currently available.

A comprehensive suite of insurance offerings

Offer multiple lines of competitively priced home, auto, and commercial insurance products to cater to a variety of customers

As a result of the acquisition by one of the world's largest insurance brokers, RPS/Arthur J. Gallagher and Co. , the insurance products pronto can offer their customers is endless. While other franchise opportunities are impacted by a down market, insurance is something that everyone must-have. This leads to sustained business regardless of the economic conditions.

Opportunities are waiting for you

We are intentional with the markets we choose, opting for states with high a Hispanic density

With a relatively low build-out cost, most Pronto retail locations include an 800-1,200 sq. ft. building with a drive-thru service window. We currently have over 200 retail locations across Texas, California, and Illinois, with plenty of room to grow!