Pronto Insurance Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials
I always wanted to own my own business and control my destiny. With Pronto Insurance, I have made a great life for myself and my family.
The entire process exceeded all expectations. The Pronto franchise team answered all questions and concerns I had - instilling the utmost confidence in my purchase. I really felt a big welcome at Pronto. During negotiations they would refer to me as the 'next franchisee,' which really promoted a positive and empowering feeling throughout the process. It was like family helping family, and I am proud to be the newest part of the Pronto family.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$70,000
|Net Worth:
|$300,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$20,000 - $30,000
|Total Investment:
|$44,225 - $107,600
Available Markets:
United States: CA, FL, TX
|
Backed by one of the world's largest insurance brokers
Upgrade your portfolio, insure your other investments and benefit from unrivaled experience and comprehensive training
Pronto Insurance was founded in 1997 in Brownsville, TX. In 2009, Pronto began franchising--and nine years later, RPS/Arthur J. Gallagher and Co. acquired Pronto Insurance. Pronto has grown to over 200 locations and now offering Franchise Opportunities in multiple states. Pronto is a leader in the Hispanic insurance sector. There is no other brand that can offer the wide range of comprehensive insurance products that Pronto has available.
As a Pronto Insurance Franchise Owner, you'll be partnering with an industry veteran. Our parent company, RPS/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., has been in the business for nearly 100 years as one of the largest insurance brokers in the world. Impressed by our growth potential and position in the market, the insurance leader invested in Pronto to help further our impact, and propel our Franchise Owners to new heights. When you franchise with us, you'll become part of this supportive, powerful team.
The perfect complement to any portfolio
Restaurant, service or retail Franchise Owners are finding Pronto an ideal addition that doesn't compete with existing holdings
A Pronto Insurance Franchise is ideally positioned to enhance, not compete with your current restaurant, service, or retail businesses. As an added bonus, your Pronto Franchise can insure your current business investments while adding another stream of revenue to your portfolio. It's a win-win that can't be beat.
A simple business model with the support you need
Low overhead, retail business hours and drive-thru capabilities create a franchise model that is easier to run than QSRs and other franchise concepts.
Worried about having sufficient insurance background to run a Pronto Franchise? There is no need to have insurance experience to Franchise with Pronto, we'll provide all the training, education and operational support you need to get up and running and then to thrive. A Pronto Insurance Franchise is a cash business with low overhead, retail hours and drive-thru to generate revenue. We have strong brand awareness in our markets and provide you with marketing materials that are laser-focused on the Hispanic market. Owner-operator or manager-run location opportunities are currently available.
A comprehensive suite of insurance offerings
Offer multiple lines of competitively priced home, auto, and commercial insurance products to cater to a variety of customers
As a result of the acquisition by one of the world's largest insurance brokers, RPS/Arthur J. Gallagher and Co. , the insurance products pronto can offer their customers is endless. While other franchise opportunities are impacted by a down market, insurance is something that everyone must-have. This leads to sustained business regardless of the economic conditions.
Opportunities are waiting for you
We are intentional with the markets we choose, opting for states with high a Hispanic density
With a relatively low build-out cost, most Pronto retail locations include an 800-1,200 sq. ft. building with a drive-thru service window. We currently have over 200 retail locations across Texas, California, and Illinois, with plenty of room to grow!
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Pronto Insurance? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.