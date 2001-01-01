RAKKAN Ramen Franchise Opportunity

RAKKAN Ramen specializes in authentic Japanese ramen made with a 100% plant-based broth. The name of the brand "RAKKAN" means optimistic, one of our driving motivations in order to deliver authentic Japanese ramen to the world.

What Makes Us Different

In a market with tough competition and other ramen franchises, RAKKAN Ramen features a unique, fully plant-based broth that can be executed quickly and efficiently. Our operations are far simpler than other ramen shops, needing less kitchen space and prep time, leading to max profitability. With a focus on plant-based broths and menu options, our menu caters towards a broad customer base. With no required marketing fee, franchisees can flexibly budget their revenue towards local marketing, all while receiving continued marketing support from our team.

Because we use a 100% plant-based broth, hygiene management is significantly easier and our simple operation system can be mastered in only 15 days of training. Depending on the area and other factors, the initial investment per store ranges from $389,500 to $875,000, which is much lower compared to other ramen restaurants. We provide full support from site selection to marketing and daily operations.

Our Story

It all started in 2011, when founder Ryohei Ito opened a small, four-seater ramen shop in Nishiazabu, Tokyo serving delicious, hot Japanese ramen. Ito spent many years prior traveling around the world as a chef on a cruise ship sponsored by Peace Boat, an NGO promoting peace, human rights, and sustainability. Through his experiences, Ito sees the importance of healthy and sustainable eating, particularly with how sustainable Japanese cuisine can be.

After expanding several units in Japan, Ito set his eyes globally to share authentic Japanese cuisine with the world. In 2017, RAKKAN Ramen expanded globally with our first global location in Los Angeles, California. We have since expanded to more than seven states, with more than 25 locations coming in the United States.

Our Menu

RAKKAN Ramen is made with 100% plant-based broth, making it a unique standout choice among our competition. Our ramen contains significantly less calories and fat than animal product based stocks. Our signature ramens are all unique to RAKKAN Ramen, made with our original recipes, specially arranged for our restaurants. Our AMBER (soy sauce) and PEARL (salt) ramens, made using our original recipe from Japan. Other signatures include our GARNET (miso) and SPICY GARNET (spicy miso) ramens, both of which are plant-based and made with our specially arranged blend of miso. Our QUARTZ ramen is our original plant-based creamy broth, with a richness and complexity similar to tonkotsu broth. We also feature a range of appetizers and rice bowls, each crafted to pair perfectly with our ramen.

Our Operations and Support

Our comprehensive menu features dishes suited for every lifestyle, yet are simple and can be mastered in 15 days of training. Using solely plant-based broth leads to a streamlined, simple operation system, with higher yield for consistency and quality with every service. Customers are thrilled with the consistency, affordability and quality of our products while restaurateurs are awed by the ease of operation, simplicity and unmatched support.

From initial site research to long after your grand opening, our corporate team is readily available to support your business every step of the way. Our unmatched franchise support includes full support in everything from site selection to marketing.

Operations - Our operations manuals and recipe manuals will guide your team through how to maintain a successful business. In addition to our various manuals, training with our corporate team will make sure you are set on the right path for success.

- Our operations manuals and recipe manuals will guide your team through how to maintain a successful business. In addition to our various manuals, training with our corporate team will make sure you are set on the right path for success. Training - Our thorough training program provided by our highly qualified team supports you with best practices on brand standards and ways to increase profitability. RAKKAN Ramen's training will provide you with everything you need to successfully launch and increase business.

- Our thorough training program provided by our highly qualified team supports you with best practices on brand standards and ways to increase profitability. RAKKAN Ramen's training will provide you with everything you need to successfully launch and increase business. Marketing - Our marketing team assists with everything from grand opening planning to graphic design and local marketing research. RAKKAN Ramen's marketing support comes with a full deck of support, including research, public relations, social media and more with no marketing fees involved.

- Our marketing team assists with everything from grand opening planning to graphic design and local marketing research. RAKKAN Ramen's marketing support comes with a full deck of support, including research, public relations, social media and more with no marketing fees involved. Construction - Our franchise support team provides utmost support for site selection, floor plan and build out, being there every step of the way should you have any questions. We provide you with the necessary guidance to make your business successful.

If you have a goal of introducing healthy and tasty ramen to your local market, we'd love to hear from you. We will be happy to address any initial questions and explore opportunities available in your local market.