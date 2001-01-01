Roy Rogers Restaurants Franchise Opportunity

It’s true. Roy Rogers was an early settler in the QSR industry, and we have blazed our own trail for more than 50 years. Our franchisees and guests have been loyal and, more important, anticipating the next generation of Roy Rogers. The new frontier is here and better in every way. Our brand expansion across the East Coast, for corporate and franchise locations, is based on strategic and measured growth. Join our group of trailblazing multi-unit franchisees and grow with us.

The Roy’s Difference

For over 50 years, Roy Rogers® Restaurants has been a recognized brand, embodying the values of quality and honesty in our food and hospitality. We are a "cut-above" other quick serve restaurants and have earned a loyal following.

At Roy Rogers, guests choose from a variety of delicious menu items, including the "Big Three": USDA Choice top round roast beef, crispy friend chicken, and mouthwatering burgers. Roy Rogers signature Fixin's Bar ® allows guests to add fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and an array of sauces to their sandwiches.

As a Roy Rogers franchisee, you'll have a powerful partner for the life of your business. We'll give you all the tools you need to attract and keep your customers, maximize the efficiency of your operations, and recruit, train, and retain your staff.

The Numbers

Franchise Fee: $30,000

$30,000 Total Investment: Ground Up Construction: $1,235,250 - $1,580,950 Conversion: $755,250 - $1,100,250 In-Line/Strip Center: $817,250 - $967,950

Average Revenue Per Restaurant: $2,300,000 1

$2,300,000 Royalty: 5%

5% Marketing Fee: 1.5%

1.5% Franchise Training: 6-8 weeks

6-8 weeks Term of Agreement: 20 years

1. Based on the average revenue of the top 25% of company owned locations during the 2020 fiscal year.

Site Characteristics