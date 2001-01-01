Roy Rogers Restaurants Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials
I love being a Roy Rogers franchisee. When you’re part of a legacy brand like this, you don’t have to reinvent yourself. We have a loyal base of guests that we have an opportunity to serve in our restaurants over and over.
Roy Rogers’ menu meets a variety of tastes with breakfast offerings, roast beef, burgers and fries. The variety and the freshness of the product are why HMSHost and Roy Rogers have had a unique history together for so many years.
Financial Information:
|Net Worth:
|$1,000,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000
|Total Investment:
|$755,250 - $1,580,950
|Royalty Fee:
|5%
|Advertising Fee:
|1.5%
Available Markets:
Canada:
United States: AL, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, IN, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MN, MS, NH, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VT, VA, WV
It’s true. Roy Rogers was an early settler in the QSR industry, and we have blazed our own trail for more than 50 years. Our franchisees and guests have been loyal and, more important, anticipating the next generation of Roy Rogers. The new frontier is here and better in every way. Our brand expansion across the East Coast, for corporate and franchise locations, is based on strategic and measured growth. Join our group of trailblazing multi-unit franchisees and grow with us.
The Roy’s Difference
For over 50 years, Roy Rogers® Restaurants has been a recognized brand, embodying the values of quality and honesty in our food and hospitality. We are a "cut-above" other quick serve restaurants and have earned a loyal following.
At Roy Rogers, guests choose from a variety of delicious menu items, including the "Big Three": USDA Choice top round roast beef, crispy friend chicken, and mouthwatering burgers. Roy Rogers signature Fixin's Bar ® allows guests to add fresh lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and an array of sauces to their sandwiches.
As a Roy Rogers franchisee, you'll have a powerful partner for the life of your business. We'll give you all the tools you need to attract and keep your customers, maximize the efficiency of your operations, and recruit, train, and retain your staff.
The Numbers
1. Based on the average revenue of the top 25% of company owned locations during the 2020 fiscal year.
Site Characteristics
