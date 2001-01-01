About Save A Lot food stores

Since 1977, Save A Lot has built a reputation on quality and value. Save A Lot grocery store licensing opportunities specialize in that value and convenience for our Retail Partners and customers alike. Our business model makes it simple with our comprehensive training and ongoing support in place to assist you with real estate, field operations, distribution, marketing, and more.

By utilizing a smaller retail footprint, we require minimal backroom warehouse space and a reduced SKU assortment. Instead of offering the traditional retail grocery business 15,000 to 60,000 SKUs, Save A Lot carries 3,000 SKUs. This approach helps our Retail Partners provide customers with a more efficient shopping experience, allowing them to get in and out quickly and still enjoy high-quality, ready-to-eat meals, great packaged foods, and fresh meat and produce options. Our award-winning proprietary brands and low prices can't be found elsewhere.

As a neighborhood grocery store, we're committed to making our customers' lives better. Save A Lot's community focus is at the heart of our brand, so our Retail Partners can stock products tailored to their diverse local customers' needs and build relationships. We also encourage our Retail Partners to become an integral part of the community through nationally supported programs.

Licensing Opportunities

Unlike other supermarket franchise opportunities, the Save A Lot licensing opportunity stands out from the competition. When you invest with Save A Lot, you get back so much more. Aside from the comprehensive training and ongoing support, the investment also covers starting inventory, working capital, equipment, leasehold improvements, and security deposit.

Our highly efficient system also includes resources such as:

In-house Distribution

Streamlined Ordering

Marketing Support

Store Development

Merchandising Support

And More!

Real Estate Support

Opening a smaller footprint grocery store with Save A Lot is simple with our real estate support. We'll provide you with strong real estate support throughout the process, from choosing the right location to buildout.

Our team is ready to assist Retail Partners with their real estate needs by sharing their expert knowledge, time- and cost-saving tools, and industry best practices around lease negotiations. Once we find the right space, we'll provide you with customized store layouts specific to your location. Save A Lot's expertise has the process down to a science. The layouts we utilize make it as simple as possible for customers to find what they need and for employees to keep your shelves stocked with in-demand products.

Right Assortment and Dedicated Distribution

Our dedicated distribution centers keep Save A Lot stores stocked with just the right amount of in-demand items, allowing for greater operational efficiency, higher velocity, increased buying power, and better margins, translating into significant savings and low prices for customers.

Ongoing Support

Retail grocery business support is what sets us apart from the competition. Save A Lot is dedicated to helping you get your store up and running, but what happens next? Successful businesses don't exist in a vacuum; they flourish because they have the support they need. We have a vested interest in seeing your business grow, so we've developed ongoing support resources to help.

We understand that your success is our success, so we're invested in helping you achieve your growth goals.