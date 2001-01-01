Scoop Soldiers Franchise Opportunity

It's no secret that the pet industry is booming. As people across the United States continue to welcome more pets into their family, pet brands will continue to find success. Catering to dog owners who are tired of the dirty work that comes with owning a canine companion, Scoop Soldiers is a growing pet waste removal brand that leaves no yard unturned.

About Scoop Soldiers

Led by a team with 10 years of experience in running this business model, Scoop Soldiers is a home service business focused squarely on pet waste removal that is well-positioned for expansion, with growth markets located throughout the United States.

To put it simply, people don't want to worry about menial tasks like cleaning up dog poop. Our services allow them to spend time focusing on things they do want to do, as well as less time worrying about stepping in the wrong place. Because people will always have dogs, and their dogs will always need to use the bathroom, there will always be a market for our services.

Why Scoop Soldiers?

Stable Income

Year-round services with customers signed up for automatic/daily billing that provides a steady cash flow.

Simple Start-Up with Low Overhead

Franchise Owners will get up and running in 60 days of signing. With low costs to invest and overhead being reduced to a truck and equipment, you can simply focus on running your business. With flexibility in how you decide to run your Scoop Soldiers franchise, you can operate from out of your home and avoid leasing an office space.

Comprehensive Technology Platform

to Operationalize Your Business

We believe in giving our Franchise Owners the tools they need to grow their business. We offer tools and support for customer acquisition, automatic scheduling and billing and technology that allows you to manage every aspect of your business.

Territories Available Across the U.S.

Where other franchises may be reduced to specific regions, Scoop Soldiers is ready to grow across the United States. With established territories already in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Nevada and Texas, we've shown that there is demand for our services across the country. Make sure to contact us if you're interested in an enhanced territory, which is a location that already has business with a customer base so you can hit the ground running!