Scoop Soldiers Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$50,000
|Net Worth:
|$200,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000
|Total Investment:
|$43,800 - $104,050
Available Markets:
United States: AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, ID, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, WV, WY
It's no secret that the pet industry is booming. As people across the United States continue to welcome more pets into their family, pet brands will continue to find success. Catering to dog owners who are tired of the dirty work that comes with owning a canine companion, Scoop Soldiers is a growing pet waste removal brand that leaves no yard unturned.
About Scoop Soldiers
Led by a team with 10 years of experience in running this business model, Scoop Soldiers is a home service business focused squarely on pet waste removal that is well-positioned for expansion, with growth markets located throughout the United States.
To put it simply, people don't want to worry about menial tasks like cleaning up dog poop. Our services allow them to spend time focusing on things they do want to do, as well as less time worrying about stepping in the wrong place. Because people will always have dogs, and their dogs will always need to use the bathroom, there will always be a market for our services.
Why Scoop Soldiers?
Stable Income
Year-round services with customers signed up for automatic/daily billing that provides a steady cash flow.
Simple Start-Up with Low Overhead
Franchise Owners will get up and running in 60 days of signing. With low costs to invest and overhead being reduced to a truck and equipment, you can simply focus on running your business. With flexibility in how you decide to run your Scoop Soldiers franchise, you can operate from out of your home and avoid leasing an office space.
Comprehensive Technology Platform
