 Scooter's Coffee Franchise Opportunity
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Scooter's Coffee Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials

The Scooter's Coffee corporate support team cares deeply about our success in this business. They are constantly working to find ways to drive new customers to our stores while protecting the bottom line and profitability of our business.

Tracy Bouwens
Franchisee

I would not have made this leap of faith without knowing that the company and the people I was going to be partnering with were trustworthy and supportive. Scooter's corporate has been amazing at their training, support and time that they give you when we reach out to them.

Ali Dreher
Sioux City, Iowa

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $200,000
Net Worth: $500,000
Franchise Fee: $40,000
Total Investment: $512,400 - $860,000
Royalty Fee: 6%
Advertising Fee: 2%

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AZ, AR, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MI, MN, MS, MT, NV, NM, NC, ND, OH, SC, TN, TX, UT, WV, WI, WY

Join The Fastest Growing Drive-Thru Coffee Franchise

Drive-thru coffee kiosks have been popping up all around the country. Nationwide trends indicate that consumers want easy access to specialty coffee and quality service. Approaching 400 locations in the U.S., Scooter's Coffee provides customers with responsibly sourced coffee served up by an amazing team of people, all from a convenient 630 square foot drive-thru kiosk. Find out more about how to become a franchise owner with one of the fastest growing brands in the US.

Why Choose Us

Scooter's Coffee Franchise OpportunityWhether you've always dreamed of owning a café in your hometown or you are an entrepreneur looking for a quality business investment with the potential for growth, partnering with Scooter's Coffee will provide you with the tools and support to make your franchise a success. As a franchise owner, you'll get the unique benefit of our years of experience in the specialty coffee business and the ongoing expertise of our management team.

Benefits Of Ownership

  • Established Brand - People know our name and our reputation for quality, and our marketing team works hard to expand our reach across the nation and locally.
  • Partnership Network - Our corporate structure means we offer continued support running your business and helping it grow. We also link you with other franchisees who can share wisdom and offer advice.
  • Proven Concept - Our successful franchise business model has helped owners established approximately 400 locations, with hundreds slated for development.
  • Smart Growth - We make sure our new franchises aren't too close to existing ones and do market research to make sure every location has the potential to thrive.
  • Blueprint for Success - We provide complete business packages and support that take the guess-work and uncertainty out of opening your franchise. From location to construction to training, we have experts ready to help you.
  • National Distribution Network - Our streamlined buying and supply network means you benefit from economies of scale, saving money and time.

Next Steps

Whether you are just starting your initial research about the beneﬁts of franchising and opportunities in the growing coffee business, or you are ready to dive in and take the next steps toward owning your own Scooter's Coffee franchise, we want to talk to you.

Add to Request List

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

Request Information

Looking for more information about Scooter's Coffee? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.

Please send me email updates on the latest Franchise News and Opportunities

By submitting this form, you give consent for Franchising.com to provide the information above to Scooter's Coffee so they may contact you via SMS, phone or email. View our Privacy Policy for more information.


Share This Page

Subscribe to Our Newsletters