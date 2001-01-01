Scooter's Coffee Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials
The Scooter's Coffee corporate support team cares deeply about our success in this business. They are constantly working to find ways to drive new customers to our stores while protecting the bottom line and profitability of our business.
I would not have made this leap of faith without knowing that the company and the people I was going to be partnering with were trustworthy and supportive. Scooter's corporate has been amazing at their training, support and time that they give you when we reach out to them.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$200,000
|Net Worth:
|$500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$40,000
|Total Investment:
|$512,400 - $860,000
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
|Advertising Fee:
|2%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AZ, AR, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MI, MN, MS, MT, NV, NM, NC, ND, OH, SC, TN, TX, UT, WV, WI, WY
Join The Fastest Growing Drive-Thru Coffee Franchise
Drive-thru coffee kiosks have been popping up all around the country. Nationwide trends indicate that consumers want easy access to specialty coffee and quality service. Approaching 400 locations in the U.S., Scooter's Coffee provides customers with responsibly sourced coffee served up by an amazing team of people, all from a convenient 630 square foot drive-thru kiosk. Find out more about how to become a franchise owner with one of the fastest growing brands in the US.
Why Choose Us
Whether you've always dreamed of owning a café in your hometown or you are an entrepreneur looking for a quality business investment with the potential for growth, partnering with Scooter's Coffee will provide you with the tools and support to make your franchise a success. As a franchise owner, you'll get the unique benefit of our years of experience in the specialty coffee business and the ongoing expertise of our management team.
Benefits Of Ownership
Next Steps
Whether you are just starting your initial research about the beneﬁts of franchising and opportunities in the growing coffee business, or you are ready to dive in and take the next steps toward owning your own Scooter's Coffee franchise, we want to talk to you.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
