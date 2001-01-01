Sharetea Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$48,000
|Total Investment:
|$386,900 - $492,200
|Royalty Fee:
|6% of gross monthly sales with minimum $1,200
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY
When you have strong faith, big thing happens.
At Sharetea, we strive to provide quality drinks and spread joys to milk tea lovers. With locations across the world, Sharetea offers easy to operate business opportunity. If you share the same passion and vision as we do, join us as we grow together internationally. Sharetea stepped out to the world in 2010 after rooting deeply 18 years in Taiwan. And soon started one of our most important markets in the United States.
So far, Sharetea has over 350 locations in 13 countries in the worldwide and has expanded over 130 locations in the United States.
Sharetea supports your business!
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
