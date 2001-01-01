Sharetea Franchise Opportunity

When you have strong faith, big thing happens. At Sharetea, we strive to provide quality drinks and spread joys to milk tea lovers. With locations across the world, Sharetea offers easy to operate business opportunity. If you share the same passion and vision as we do, join us as we grow together internationally. Sharetea stepped out to the world in 2010 after rooting deeply 18 years in Taiwan. And soon started one of our most important markets in the United States. So far, Sharetea has over 350 locations in 13 countries in the worldwide and has expanded over 130 locations in the United States. Great Tasting Menu - Sharetea features the most unique, best tasting teas and toppings in the industry. Sharetea keeps bringing new taste to market, and it leads to a broader demographic appeal - not to mention a solid customer base of loyal and raving fans!

50 stores with No.1 market share in California and expand 130+ store across North America

350 successful stores worldwide

Excellent return on investment capital

Successful track record of expansion

Easy to operate, maintain, manage, and expand

Easy to operate, maintain, manage, and expand