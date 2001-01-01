Smashin Crab Franchise Opportunity

Smashin Crab was established with a strategy rooted in providing both superior service and quality food to our guests. This strategy has positioned Smashin Crab to move forward with expanding its brand and concept through providing franchise opportunities to qualified candidates. Franchise Opportunity Here at Smashin Crab, we know backyard crab and crawfish boils are a way of life for those lucky enough to live near the plentiful Gulf. Its' long been Cajun tradition to connect with land and sea and to appreciate its' delicious bounty. Smashin Crab continues this tradition every day. I hope you will take the time to consider Smashin Crab as a franchising opportunity. I believe with every Smashin Crab opening, we are promoting a culinary culture for which we can be proud of, while providing a viable entrepreneurial opportunity to franchise owners. We now welcome the opportunity to grow our franchise ownership network with committed, spirited, and motivated individuals. Like Yourself! Mission - To provide our guests with an exciting and memorable seafood dining experience while building relationships through appreciation, elevating the workplace, and challenging the "norms" in an established industry.

- To provide our guests with an exciting and memorable seafood dining experience while building relationships through appreciation, elevating the workplace, and challenging the "norms" in an established industry. Vision - To create and sustain a respected organization that values and appreciates our staff, our leaders, our guests who honor us, and most importantly, our food sources to include fishers, farmers and the land and sea that they cultivate.

- To create and sustain a respected organization that values and appreciates our staff, our leaders, our guests who honor us, and most importantly, our food sources to include fishers, farmers and the land and sea that they cultivate. Values - To Demonstrate Servant Leadership - By taking care of the people who take care of our business. Our staff is the heartbeat of our organization, and we as employers recognize our responsibility for their development. To Embrace Our Guests As Family - By way of inviting our guests into our home to make memories and celebrate the day together. To Share The Essence Of Cajun Cuisine - By letting those who come from near or far to visit us know: It's ok to eat with your hands, real food takes work! Commitment To Our Community - By always seeking to conduct business in the interest of the greater good as it pertains to our industry.

- Thinking of Investing? The investment level to Franchise a Smashin Crab Restaurant ranges from $250,000 through $700,000. If you are interested in joining our Smashin' Crab "Krewe" as a Franchise Owner and be part of a growth organization with a strong vision and fun culture; please complete the initial interest form and we will be in touch with you very soon! Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.