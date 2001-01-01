The $4.1M AUV Super-Premium Chicken Opportunity

Changing The Chicken Franchise Space Starbird is fundamentally developing the future of fast food by delivering feel-good food and a positive, tech-driven customer experience in the chicken franchise industry. Premium Fast Food Franchise Opportunity Starbird's strong economic performance is supported by our tenured operations, marketing, technology and culinary expertise. Favorable Market Positioning - Starbird operates in the fastest growing segment of the QSR industry, the massive $34 billion chicken market. The brand has created the Super Premium Fast Food Franchise category by preparing a broad range of chicken products made with quality ingredients at a reasonable price.

- Starbird operates in the fastest growing segment of the QSR industry, the massive $34 billion chicken market. The brand has created the Super Premium Fast Food Franchise category by preparing a broad range of chicken products made with quality ingredients at a reasonable price. Demonstrated Culinary Expertise - Starbird is backed by one of the industry leading culinary consulting firms, The Culinary Edge (TCE). We constantly innovate our menu and stay ahead of local and national culinary trends.

- Starbird is backed by one of the industry leading culinary consulting firms, The Culinary Edge (TCE). We constantly innovate our menu and stay ahead of local and national culinary trends. Leaders in Technology - Starbird is a technology leader and we have built an integrated digital platform to drive sales, ease execution and provide guests a frictionless experience in every channel (e.g., mobile app, touchscreen ordering in store, loyalty program, delivery).

- Starbird is a technology leader and we have built an integrated digital platform to drive sales, ease execution and provide guests a frictionless experience in every channel (e.g., mobile app, touchscreen ordering in store, loyalty program, delivery). Experienced Management Team - Our management has demonstrated experience and success in all key functional areas including operations, marketing, technology, supply chain and more. Starbird's Best-In-Class Franchise Training & Support Starbird provides best-in-class support in marketing, operations, franchise training, technology, purchasing and culinary support. We set up our franchisees for success and never stop challenging industry conventions. We Have Amazing Tools to Support Your Success Marketing Programs Catered To Today's Tech - Starbird's marketing team will guide you through their omni-channel approach to sales growth. Our team will help onboard and manage your marketing team.

- Starbird's marketing team will guide you through their omni-channel approach to sales growth. Our team will help onboard and manage your marketing team. Multi/Omni-Sales Channel - While channel strategies involve selling across multiple physical and digital platforms, the key difference of Starbird's omni-channel strategy is the seamlessly integrated experience between all channels offered.

- While channel strategies involve selling across multiple physical and digital platforms, the key difference of Starbird's omni-channel strategy is the seamlessly integrated experience between all channels offered. Starbird's Branded House - Starbird's branded house consists of Starbird and four additional virtual brands, Starbird Salads, Starbird Wings, Starbird Bowls and Gardenbird. Starbird's virtual brands makeup 16% of total sales and are a great way to build digital revenue.

- Starbird's branded house consists of Starbird and four additional virtual brands, Starbird Salads, Starbird Wings, Starbird Bowls and Gardenbird. Starbird's virtual brands makeup 16% of total sales and are a great way to build digital revenue. Tried & Tested Operational Systems - We have been perfecting our operation procedures for the last 5 years and we continue to fine tune every year. We are continuing to innovate our processes and improve our service. Our assembly to order process vs cooking to order allows us to process orders efficiently.

- We have been perfecting our operation procedures for the last 5 years and we continue to fine tune every year. We are continuing to innovate our processes and improve our service. Our assembly to order process vs cooking to order allows us to process orders efficiently. Best in Class LMS Training Program - Our franchise training programs have been designed by a team with years of experience in the restaurant industry. The training includes a manager training program and training team to support new restaurant openings as well as a cloud based training program (LMS) to provide ongoing training to your teams in both English and Spanish. We will also work with you to certify your own team and store to enable you to train your new employees and stores locally.

- Our franchise training programs have been designed by a team with years of experience in the restaurant industry. The training includes a manager training program and training team to support new restaurant openings as well as a cloud based training program (LMS) to provide ongoing training to your teams in both English and Spanish. We will also work with you to certify your own team and store to enable you to train your new employees and stores locally. Store Development Suite - Starbird has a team of people experienced in all phases of restaurant development and a suite of tools and guides to assist you in the process.

- Starbird has a team of people experienced in all phases of restaurant development and a suite of tools and guides to assist you in the process. Supply Chain - We have an established supply chain with national distribution capability and will guide you through the process from vendor approval, set-up, and ordering. We also source new ingredients and provide recipe builds for all LTO items. Finally, we are always working to improve the quality, availability and economics in the supply chain process and will work with you in finding and approving new vendors that meet our discerning standards. Get in Touch We appreciate your time in considering joining our Starbird franchise family. We look forward to hearing from you and kicking off the conversation. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.