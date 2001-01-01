The $4.1M AUV Super-Premium Chicken Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Franchise Fee:
|$40,000
|Total Investment:
|$1,100,000 - $1,600,000
|Royalty Fee:
|5%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Changing The Chicken Franchise Space
Starbird is fundamentally developing the future of fast food by delivering feel-good food and a positive, tech-driven customer experience in the chicken franchise industry.
Premium Fast Food Franchise Opportunity
Starbird's strong economic performance is supported by our tenured operations, marketing, technology and culinary expertise.
Starbird's Best-In-Class Franchise Training & Support
Starbird provides best-in-class support in marketing, operations, franchise training, technology, purchasing and culinary support. We set up our franchisees for success and never stop challenging industry conventions.
We Have Amazing Tools to Support Your Success
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
