The Growth Coach Franchise Opportunity

Join the leading business coaching franchise

There's a good reason Entrepreneur magazine ranked The Growth Coach as the #1 Business Coaching Franchise: we've helped thousands of business owners thrive for more than two decades. The Growth Coach is a unique coaching business that leverages the power of affordable group coaching mixed with high-power, one-on-one business coaching to help businesses create breakthroughs.

Our franchisees build enviable businesses through mentoring local businesses. With over 28 million small businesses in the U.S., business coaching is a booming $11 billion industry. The Growth Coach is an attractive career for experienced executives, prior business owners and individuals from other walks of life who have the proven leadership skills needed to help the thousands of small business owners work on their businesses instead of in their businesses. Owning a business coaching franchise can be rewarding on many levels.

Unlike most business coaching franchises that focus on projects and individual coaching, we've built a proven model of group coaching that allows you to build an enviable business and leverage your time so you can reach more clients in a standard workweek. Our systems generate strong results for our clients and open the door to a wide range of additional project work, sales coaching and management consulting. If you've had a successful career and are ready to share your experience with others, owning a Growth Coach franchise could be the most rewarding chapter of your career.

Becoming a part of The Growth Coach is an affordable and attainable goal for professionals from businesses and industries at all levels.

Reasons To Join The Growth Coach