The Lash Loft Franchise Opportunity

An iconic high-end eye lash extension salon, The Lash Loft is expanding outside New York City to protected territories in a select few major US cities. The Lash Loft wows its customers from the moment they land on the website, to the beautifully designed studios, and now with curated high quality products.

Shellyann Bainlardi

Founder & CEO

Shellyann has a long history in the beauty industry. First, as a make-up artist earlier in life and later as a freelancer in organizational interior design staging homes. She recognized an opportunity to take an up and coming service of the beauty business and to bring it mainstream with style in New York City. Utilizing her excellent skills and eye for designing beautiful interiors, she worked to make her vision became a reality, and as a result, created The Lash Loft in 2013. Shellyann is a founder and CEO of The Lash Loft Inc., which owns the corporate stores, since its inception. She is currently the CEO of The Lash Loft Franchise LLC and The Lash Loft Products LLC, both established in 2019.

After Nearly A Decade-Long Reign

As Manhattan's most iconic and high-end lash studio -- boasting sales well over double that of the nearest trailing franchise competitor -- The Lash Loft is finally expanding out from NYC through a franchise model, by awarding protected territories in each of a select few major US cities.

Beautiful and Mobile Responsive Digital Booking Solution

First impressions matter. Potential customers experience the wow factor the moment they land on the website -- whether on the computer or phone. Our Booker.com integration lets customers set up appointments online and, to mitigate loss from cancellations and no-shows, they must both provide their payment information upfront and accept our refund, cancellation, and rescheduling policy in order to book.

A Chic Exterior And A Relaxing Interior

When customers arrive, they should be impressed by their surroundings. Cleanliness, a fashionable attention to detail, and a calming atmosphere cultivates immediate customer trust in the top-notch services to come. Furthermore, Instagrammable surroundings have their own ancillary marketing benefits.

Ancillary Income Through Selling The Lash Loft Products In The Store

The Lash Loft has also developed a curated offering of high quality products for franchisees to sell in their stores. It's not only a great revenue supplement, but it also helps customers maintain their lashes for longer, amplifying long term satisfaction of the services provided.

Your Success Is Our Success

That's why we've built a comprehensive training program and use best-in-class processes and vendors to make sure you have the support you need. Franchisees will receive support with:

Real Estate/ Site Selection

Store Build-Out/Construction

Training Systems

Operational Support

Marketing and Brand Building

Vendor and Equipment Selection

Point of Sale Systems

Pre-Opening / Grand Opening Support

Business Consulting

By The Numbers

