The Lime Truck Franchise Opportunity

The Brightest New Franchise On The Market

The Best Way To Get Into The

Booming Food Truck Business

Easy to Get Started

The average restaurant franchise investment starts at $1 million... holy smokes is right. Franchise opportunities with The Lime Truck only require a total investment of up to $190k. With affordable start-up costs, a strong existing client base, and a dedicated team of professionals who will provide in-depth training on what it takes to run the best food truck in America, we make it easy for our franchise partners to get started!

Support from Experts

Starting a new food truck business is serious work, but we make it fun! As part of our franchise family, you'll have access to proprietary technology, equipment and processes to give you a competitive advantage. You'll be trained and led by an incredible team of industry professionals with over 80 years of combined F&B experience. Once your food truck hits the streets, you'll have marketing support to help build your business. We're invested in your ultimate success.

Incredible Earning Potential

On average, food trucks make double the profit of a traditional brick and mortar restaurant. Combine that with the high-demand for catering from The Lime Truck, and you've got a recipe for impressive financial results. We've perfected our menu, our service style, and our business model into a well-oiled machine that allows you to make the absolute most of your food truck franchise.

An Iconic So-Cal Brand

As a nationally recognized brand and one of the most famous food trucks in the world, The Lime Truck franchise is a unique opportunity for you to be part of something big. Start a food truck business with an impressive array of national accolades already to its name and one of the top names in the industry, our founder Chef Daniel Shemtob, leading the way. We are an organization built by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs.

Start FRESH

Are you obsessed with food? Are you seeking a life of personal and professional freedom through entrepreneurship? Are you looking for a business that both inspires you and makes everyone around you happy?

Look no further than franchise opportunities with The Lime Truck!