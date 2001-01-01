The Salad Station Franchise Opportunity

Farm fresh local ingredients, a Family Focus, Excellent Customer Service, and a pay by the pound process are a few qualities that make Salad Station a unique concept in QSR Franchising. We pride ourselves on the friendly, fun, and fresh experience that our guests have when visiting our stores. Our fresh ingredients and easy to learn operations make Salad Station a great franchise for any level of experience.

Fresh. Full. Clean. Kind.

Always Fresh, Always Friendly.

From the fresh concept to the simple business model, Salad Station makes it easy for both you and your guests to fall in love with the brand!

Founded by a Louisiana farming family, Salad Station has quickly set itself apart from the competition by offering over 100 salad ingredients, gourmet hot foods and continues to innovate its menu, most recently adding on-the-spot chop-and-wrap options. Your guests will love being able to customize their own healthy, gourmet meals, and you'll love the easy to learn business model that's made for everyone, from the experienced franchisee to the first-time business owner.

Why the Salad Station?

Investment under $250K.

Ground floor of an emerging brand.

Family-Oriented.

Simple Systems.

Friendly Hours (Closed Sundays).

Low Staffing Requirements.

Unique Pay by the Pound concept.

Are You The Perfect Topping For Our Salad?

You love contributing to your community--You're ready to bring something to your community that will leave them better off than before, you know how important it is for businesses to connect with their community, and you're ready to be the town hero.

You want to do the chopping--You want to know every position in the business and aren't afraid to get a little ranch on your shirt!

Passionate about customer service--You treat every guest like a regular and always look for those opportunities to create more than just another sale, but a fresh, kind experience.

Our company is expanding rapidly. We are looking forward to partnering with hard working franchisees to open stores throughout the United States.

When you think fresh, we want you to think "Salad Station." Although we are growing, we will always stay true to our farming roots. In everything we do, both big and small, we do it with all of our heart.

Family is always first.

We are Family-Owned, Family-Operated and now, growing together with our Franchisees.

We are committed to maintaining a positive and productive workplace with family friendly hours of operation and a day of rest on Sunday. It is our priority to treat all team members and Salad Station guests as family.

We're Growing! Franchise With Us.