Walk-On's Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$500,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$60,000
|Total Investment:
|$1,243,000 - $4,635,875
|Royalty Fee:
|5% of gross monthly revenues
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
In 2003, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its first location in Louisiana with the vision to be more than a restaurant. Founders Brandon Landry and Jack Warner incorporated what they learned on the basketball court at LSU - hard work, dedication, and a commitment to excellence - into their restaurant. Each dish is made from scratch with the use of fresh ingredients to bring our mouthwatering, Cajun-inspired cuisine to life. Walk-On's is the perfect restaurant for any event, from family dinners or a girl's night out to watching a game on the big screen, we're always happy to share our Louisiana culture with people of all ages. At Walk-On's, we pride ourself on making every guest and teammate feel like a winner, creating an atmosphere that only the warm feeling of southern hospitality can bring. Our love for the game and team-spirit mentality defines us and propel us forward in our efforts to make a positive impact in all the communities we serve.
OUR VISION - More than a Restaurant
Craveable, Louisiana-inspired food, Gameday vibes, and a passion for our Communities; at Walk-On's there's something for the whole family to enjoy.
OUR PURPOSE - Bring People Together
Walk-On's creates an environment that fosters growth and belonging for all, where the team is bigger than the individual, where we exceed expectations & positively impact every community we serve.
THE WALK-ON'S WAY
The Walk-Ons' Way (WOW) is to make guests and teammates feel important and treat them like family. Take the time to listen to and make a connection.
Our Restaurant Support Office will give you the tools to be successful - and make sure an orientation inclusive of our WOW values is a priority for your teammates.
Culinary Excellence
We start every dish from scratch and use fresh ingredients to bring our mouthwatering, Cajun and Americana cuisine to life. We're known as a sports bistreaux - with a 75/25 Food to alcoholic beverage ratio - which speaks to the flavor and finesse of our food.
If you value Trust, Empathy, Hustle, Humility, Integrity, and want to make a positive impact in your community both on and off the field, schedule a call with us to get the ball rolling.
