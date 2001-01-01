Walk-On's Franchise Opportunity

In 2003, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opened its first location in Louisiana with the vision to be more than a restaurant. Founders Brandon Landry and Jack Warner incorporated what they learned on the basketball court at LSU - hard work, dedication, and a commitment to excellence - into their restaurant. Each dish is made from scratch with the use of fresh ingredients to bring our mouthwatering, Cajun-inspired cuisine to life. Walk-On's is the perfect restaurant for any event, from family dinners or a girl's night out to watching a game on the big screen, we're always happy to share our Louisiana culture with people of all ages. At Walk-On's, we pride ourself on making every guest and teammate feel like a winner, creating an atmosphere that only the warm feeling of southern hospitality can bring. Our love for the game and team-spirit mentality defines us and propel us forward in our efforts to make a positive impact in all the communities we serve.

OUR VISION - More than a Restaurant

Craveable, Louisiana-inspired food, Gameday vibes, and a passion for our Communities; at Walk-On's there's something for the whole family to enjoy.

OUR PURPOSE - Bring People Together

Walk-On's creates an environment that fosters growth and belonging for all, where the team is bigger than the individual, where we exceed expectations & positively impact every community we serve.

THE WALK-ON'S WAY

The Walk-Ons' Way (WOW) is to make guests and teammates feel important and treat them like family. Take the time to listen to and make a connection.

Our Restaurant Support Office will give you the tools to be successful - and make sure an orientation inclusive of our WOW values is a priority for your teammates.

I will put the needs of my team before my own

I work and play with uncompromised honesty

I will persist until I overcome my adversity

I will learn and grow from my mistakes

I give relentless effort in my role for the betterment of my team

I show that I care in all that I do

Culinary Excellence

We start every dish from scratch and use fresh ingredients to bring our mouthwatering, Cajun and Americana cuisine to life. We're known as a sports bistreaux - with a 75/25 Food to alcoholic beverage ratio - which speaks to the flavor and finesse of our food.

A menu curated by a 14-year restaurant franchise industry veteran chef

Hand-picked, house-made eats that fit into your streamlined model

Big portions, big flavor, and big earning potential

Let's go!

If you value Trust, Empathy, Hustle, Humility, Integrity, and want to make a positive impact in your community both on and off the field, schedule a call with us to get the ball rolling.