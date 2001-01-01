Wing Zone Franchise Opportunity

For Those With a Passion To

Why Wing Zone

5 Reasons to "OWN THE ZONE"

Technology Focused Leader in Delivery, Off-Site Dining and Food Innovation

Low Start-Up Costs, Small Footprint

Flavor Driven Quality

Best-in-Class Training and Support

AUV $935,000

From day one Wing Zone has delivered quality food and exceptional customer service. With 17 award-winning flavors, Wing Zone has Flavorholics™ craving more.

What began as a concept in the kitchen of a fraternity house has grown to 80 restaurants in 5 countries. We are committed to growth, adding territories across the United States. As we expand, we continue to stay true to who we are and what brought us here:

Ranked Top 10 Fast Casual - For the last two years, Wing Zone has been ranked among the Top 100 Movers and Shakers in the fast-casual segment.

Established Brand Built on Flavor - We've spent over 20 years developing our 17 award winning flavors to tempt the taste buds of today's consumers.

Wing Zone Commited To Core Values

Integrity

Passion to be the best

Profitability

Genuineness

Family

Company culture is always at the top of our list. Finding great franchise partners who are committed to our core values is how we grow and evolve into one of the top-ranked QSR's in the wing category.

Today, Wing Zone is more than a franchise brand, it holds a special place in the hearts of true flavor fanatics. Today's consumer demands variety, innovation and convenience and Wing Zone delivery on all fronts.

There has never been a better time to add Wing Zone to your portfolio. With new Area Development Agreements being added across the United States, industry veterans and first-time franchisees alike are joining the Flavorholic™ craze. Contact our team today to claim your stake in the hearts of flavor-focused consumers in your market