Wing Zone Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials
Owning a Wing Zone franchise has given me the flexibility to balance my work and family life and provide my dedicated employees a rewarding career.
My favorite thing about being a Wing Zone franchise partner is having the flexibility and tools to grow my franchise. In its category, Wing Zone has the best flavors hands down and the fact that nearly every product can be infused in any of our delicious flavors gives us a unique advantage.
Financial Information:
|Net Worth:
|$400,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000 - $40,000
|Total Investment:
|$349,000
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
|Advertising Fee:
|3%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available
