 Wing Zone Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials

Owning a Wing Zone franchise has given me the flexibility to balance my work and family life and provide my dedicated employees a rewarding career.

Marty Abercrombie
Tuscaloosa, AL

My favorite thing about being a Wing Zone franchise partner is having the flexibility and tools to grow my franchise. In its category, Wing Zone has the best flavors hands down and the fact that nearly every product can be infused in any of our delicious flavors gives us a unique advantage.

Kimika Samms
East Meadow, NY

Financial Information:

Net Worth: $400,000
Franchise Fee: $30,000 - $40,000
Total Investment: $349,000
Royalty Fee: 6%
Advertising Fee: 3%

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available

For Those With a Passion To
OWN THE ZONE!
Become a Franchise Partner

Why Wing Zone

5 Reasons to "OWN THE ZONE"

  • Technology Focused Leader in Delivery, Off-Site Dining and Food Innovation
  • Low Start-Up Costs, Small Footprint
  • Flavor Driven Quality
  • Best-in-Class Training and Support
  • AUV $935,000

Wing Zone Franchise OpportunityFrom day one Wing Zone has delivered quality food and exceptional customer service. With 17 award-winning flavors, Wing Zone has Flavorholics™ craving more.

What began as a concept in the kitchen of a fraternity house has grown to 80 restaurants in 5 countries. We are committed to growth, adding territories across the United States. As we expand, we continue to stay true to who we are and what brought us here:

  • Ranked Top 10 Fast Casual - For the last two years, Wing Zone has been ranked among the Top 100 Movers and Shakers in the fast-casual segment.
  • Established Brand Built on Flavor - We've spent over 20 years developing our 17 award winning flavors to tempt the taste buds of today's consumers.

Wing Zone Commited To Core Values

  • Integrity
  • Passion to be the best
  • Profitability
  • Genuineness
  • Family

Company culture is always at the top of our list. Finding great franchise partners who are committed to our core values is how we grow and evolve into one of the top-ranked QSR's in the wing category.

Today, Wing Zone is more than a franchise brand, it holds a special place in the hearts of true flavor fanatics. Today's consumer demands variety, innovation and convenience and Wing Zone delivery on all fronts.

There has never been a better time to add Wing Zone to your portfolio. With new Area Development Agreements being added across the United States, industry veterans and first-time franchisees alike are joining the Flavorholic™ craze. Contact our team today to claim your stake in the hearts of flavor-focused consumers in your market

.
