Young Engineers Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials
The e² Young Engineers franchise program is worth it because it truly works. I firmly believe that the children across the globe need a program like this to help them understand important concepts in a fun way. I see positive changes first-hand with each child I work with and am very happy to have made this change in my career to become an e² Young Engineers franchisee.
I was reaching the point where I wanted something different from my career and as soon as I heard about the e² Young Engineers, I immediately fell in love with the concept. Working with children and helping to plant the seeds of science, technology, math and engineering in their minds is beyond satisfying.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$1,500
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available
We are YOUNG ENGINEERS --- Operating in over 50 countries worldwide, Young Engineers Franchise offers a variety of STEM LEGO® and LEGO® compatible based after-school programs that combine Education + Entertainment (Edutainment).
We have developed unique educational programs for children ages 4-15 years old that anyone can easily operate to establish a successful and meaningful franchise business. Our classes are focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), through a fun and inspiring learning experience. We are honored to be endorsed by the European Union Commission while also aligned to the U.S common core standards.
In addition to the semester-annual programs, Young Engineers has also developed complementary programs such as unique birthday parties, summer camps, and more!
A statistical study proved a direct correlation between students' participation in our Young Engineers classes and their academic achievement results. Thus, many of them have become successful and productive individuals.
Do you want to be part of our global mission of developing children's 21st-century skills?
Young Engineers Franchise enables you to operate at public and private schools, community centers, recreational centers, libraries, museums, and other venues.
Our Achievements
In 2018, Prince William met with our CEO to learn more about Young Engineers educational solutions. In 2017, Young Engineers was involved in breaking the Guinness World Records for the tallest tower made from building bricks reaching 36 meters (118 foot). In 2011, our CEO Mr. Amir Asor was awarded by Prince Charles with the Youth Business International Entrepreneur of The Year.
Algobrix® - The Future of Coding, is our latest development
Build. Code. Play. Algobrix is an innovative new way kids and even grownups can learn the basics of coding. The best part - without using any screen!
How does it work?
Build your robot. Code by placing function blocks in a sequence. Press Play to send the code via Bluetooth. The robot will perform the code.
This is a market changing product and the coolest way to code. Algobix is the only set of building blocks that can innovatively transform coding into playing while teaching your kid to think like a code designer.
Key Benefits
The Operating Model
This business provides education and tutoring services to children, utilizing a proprietary curriculum focused around playing with Algobrix®, LEGO®, and K'Nex® bricks, to develop children's 21st-century skills that will make their future blossom.
It is proven that the "edutainment" method demonstrates scientific principles in a fun and accessible fashion, combining experiments that form engineering intuition with stories that capture the children's imagination. Young Engineers classes are implemented within public and private schools, local community centers, playgroups, various religious institutions, libraries, science museums, and any other venues where children's activities may occur. On top of that, you can increase your revenue streams by hosting birthday parties, workshops, summer camps, parent-student days, elderly activities, and corporate workshops. Most importantly, you will operate in your own exclusive territory and be provided with the full support of our dedicated specialists to make your franchise a successful and transformative one.
Easy to Operate
Young Engineers has developed a simple and straight-forward approach to an educational business that is easy to operate. During the training, our franchisees acquire the tools, knowledge and confidence needed to start and grow a successful Young Engineers business. Our business development team consists of Marketing, Launching, Operational, and Financial Specialists. This experienced team will guide you every step of the way for as long as you are a franchisee.
Kids loves LEGO® + Parents seek 21st century education
