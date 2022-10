AlphaGraphics Franchise Opportunity

Franchising With Alphagraphics Allows

You To Be In Business For Yourself,

But Not By Yourself

Our network of nearly 300 like-minded business owners met the challenge of 2021 with average gross sales of over $1MM for single center owners.* After five decades of franchising, we know what it takes to stand out in the print and marketing industry and how to support owners during difficult times.

The corporate staff at AlphaGraphics (with nearly 270 years of franchise/print industry experience) and your fellow franchise owners are here to support you each step of the way. This is an entrepreneurial opportunity well positioned for future growth. The B2B model provide huge potential while working regular full-time hours in a business-to-business consultant's role. The latest new center offering represents the lowest possible investment with the highest possible return - a winning combination for new Business Center Owners.

Program Details

At AlphaGraphics, we understand that business ownership is not one-size-fits-all. The latest new center offering provides flexibility depending on your individual goals and objectives so you have control over the growth and profitability of your AlphaGraphics business.

Our programs cover all the bases needed for success:

Equipment Recommendations

Software and Hardware

Workflow Automation/Order Integration

Marketing & Lead Generation Systems

Production Management Software

Business/IT/Communications Systems

Customer Relationship Management Systems

Volume Discounted Pricing with National Vendors

Exterior and Interior Decor Packages

Sales Training and Support

We have covered everything...all we need is you!

Our Ideal Candidate

Our franchisees come from all types of business backgrounds. Many have never set foot in this industry before becoming an AlphaGraphics Owner. From marketing and sales, to operations, and equipment purchases, we have your back and always will.

We are looking for franchise owners who are outgoing and have sales, marketing, and/or management experience, and are results oriented. Can you build relationships and lead a team? If you are motivated to excel and have a minimum of $100k in liquid capital we would love to talk to you.

Take control of your future by partnering with AlphaGraphics today!

*per 2022 FDD i.e Includes 229 Business Centers. 31% met or exceeded the average annual Gross Sales of the Business Centers for calendar year 2021. The range of annual Gross Sales for all Business Centers was $94,792 (lowest) to $8,350,319 (highest) in 2021.