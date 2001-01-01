Arby's Franchise Opportunity

Arby's is the second-largest sandwich restaurant in the U.S. and America's largest drive -thru sandwich franchise* with more than 3,500 restaurants across eight countries. We feature a blend of high-quality proteins and innovative, crave-able sides such as Curly Fries and Jamocha shakes.

Arby's premium selection of sandwiches served at QSR drive-thru speed gives us a competitive edge with quality menu items and affordable prices. With drive-thrus representing roughly 65% or more of a store's revenue, we have engineered our drive-thrus for flexibility.

About Arby's

It all began in 1964 with Leroy and Forrest Raffel when they opened a sandwich shop in Boardman, Ohio that served hot, freshly sliced roast beef sandwiches as fast as anyone could flip a burger. A year later, the first Arby' franchise opened.

Best known for our classic roast beef sandwiches, Arby's has also introduced menu items including Market Fresh® Sandwiches, gyros, and a variety of salads and sandwiches with less than 300 calories.

Arby's is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants which also includes Buffalo Wild Wings, Rusty Taco, SONIC Drive-in, and Jimmy John's. Backed by the power of Inspire, Arby's is able to leverage the company's combined resources to provide its franchisees with support across all areas of the business, from marketing and advertising to 3rd party delivery vendors.

About Inspire Brands

Franchise Criteria

Liquid Capital: $500,000

Net Worth: $1,000,000

Franchise Fee: $6,250 to $40,900

Initial Start Up Costs Range: $628,950- $2,205,600

Royalty Fee: 4%

Advertising Fee: 4.2%

Multi-unit restaurant operator experience

Franchise Support

Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose current portfolio includes more than 11,000 Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC Drive-In, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John's locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.Arby's requires that prospective franchisees meet the following criteria in order to own and operate an Arby's store:

Once you become an Arby's franchise owner, our team is here to support you throughout the whole process. We provide best-in-class franchise support, including restaurant development planning, design & construction, operations training, marketing & branding, and supply chain expertise.

*Arby's has more drive-thru restaurants in the U.S. than any other QSR Sandwich franchise brands as of 2019. Based on Restaurant Trends data. Results exclude Burger/Chicken franchises from Sandwich category.