Arby's Franchise Opportunity

There was one location we wanted, and there was competition for it, and the landlord had to make a decision between us or some other brand. Before I could make a deal, I had to get approval for the location. So I called the ARG real estate department, which was very busy, and they sent somebody out the very next day. I was very happy. They approved the site, we got the location, and we have that restaurant under construction right now...and when we have construction challenges, I call (Senior Director of Construction) Tom Huch, who I know is extremely busy doing so many remodels. He is always helping me. One restaurant we just picked up from another brand was in a very, very small location. I told Tom, that this is a very challenging project, and he's helping me every step of the way
Five years ago, when we were buying restaurants and growing, we looked at Arby's as an iconic Brand that was just being held back. When Roark bought Arby's, you felt there was something special was going to happen. Well, the world has completely changed. Now everyone realizes Arby's has untapped potential, and people are just starting to take note. ... The potential of this brand has never been greater than it is today. I have been a part of this brand for 20 years and today, I am more excited than I have ever been.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$500,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,000,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$6,250 - $37,500
|Total Investment:
|$271,950 - $1,773,000
|Royalty Fee:
|4%
|Advertising Fee:
|Minimum of 4.2%
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NS, ON, SK
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Arby's is the second-largest sandwich restaurant in the U.S. and America's largest drive -thru sandwich franchise* with more than 3,500 restaurants across eight countries. We feature a blend of high-quality proteins and innovative, crave-able sides such as Curly Fries and Jamocha shakes.
Arby's premium selection of sandwiches served at QSR drive-thru speed gives us a competitive edge with quality menu items and affordable prices. With drive-thrus representing roughly 65% or more of a store's revenue, we have engineered our drive-thrus for flexibility.
About Arby's
It all began in 1964 with Leroy and Forrest Raffel when they opened a sandwich shop in Boardman, Ohio that served hot, freshly sliced roast beef sandwiches as fast as anyone could flip a burger. A year later, the first Arby' franchise opened.
Best known for our classic roast beef sandwiches, Arby's has also introduced menu items including Market Fresh® Sandwiches, gyros, and a variety of salads and sandwiches with less than 300 calories.
Arby's is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants which also includes Buffalo Wild Wings, Rusty Taco, SONIC Drive-in, and Jimmy John's. Backed by the power of Inspire, Arby's is able to leverage the company's combined resources to provide its franchisees with support across all areas of the business, from marketing and advertising to 3rd party delivery vendors.
About Inspire BrandsInspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose current portfolio includes more than 11,000 Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, SONIC Drive-In, Rusty Taco, and Jimmy John's locations worldwide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
Franchise CriteriaArby's requires that prospective franchisees meet the following criteria in order to own and operate an Arby's store:
Franchise Support
Once you become an Arby's franchise owner, our team is here to support you throughout the whole process. We provide best-in-class franchise support, including restaurant development planning, design & construction, operations training, marketing & branding, and supply chain expertise.
