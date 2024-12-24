Pacific Bells Adds a New Taco Bell

Pacific Bells, which operates nearly 300 Taco Bell locations in the U.S., recently opened a new Taco Bell in Bainbridge, Ohio.

"We are thrilled to open our latest Taco Bell in Bainbridge and celebrate with a grand opening party complete with a delicious giveaway," said Gary Zehr, regional vice president of Midwest for Pacific Bells. "Our team is excited to welcome guests to delight in their favorites with our highly craveable menu and to enjoy our convenient and friendly service that has made the brand a go-to for many."

The Bainbridge Taco Bell will be led by Regional General Manager Toni Berry. She is local to the area and has more than 15 years of experience with the brand.

Pacific Bells operates nearly 50 Taco Bells in the greater Cleveland area. The company has been expanding across markets and currently operates more than 280 Taco Bells in the U.S.

The company opened its first Taco Bell in Tualatin, Oregon, and now operates locations across nine states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Mississippi, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, and Wisconsin.

In addition to Taco Bell, Pacific Bells is a major franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings and 7-Brew Drive-thru Coffee. Its portfolio also includes European Wax Center, Von Ebert Brewing, Amazing Moving, The Joint, Signarama, Fully Promoted, and more. The company is a subsidiary of Anchor Point Management Group, which specializes in growing brands in the restaurant and health/beauty industries.