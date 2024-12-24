Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, December 2024
We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#123, December 10, 2024). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.
Here's Where the Most Babies are Born Every Hour
The World’s Biggest Importers of Goods
Global Trade To Hit Record $33tn in 2024, But Uncertainty Looms for 2025
China Eases Monetary Policy for the First Time in 14 Years
Top Countries by Computing Power
Revolution Time: AI is Transforming Franchising
Brand Global News Section: Jolibee and McDonald’s
Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.
