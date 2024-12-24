 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, December 2024

December 24, 2024

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#123, December 10, 2024). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

Here's Where the Most Babies are Born Every Hour

The World’s Biggest Importers of Goods

Global Trade To Hit Record $33tn in 2024, But Uncertainty Looms for 2025

China Eases Monetary Policy for the First Time in 14 Years

Top Countries by Computing Power

Revolution Time: AI is Transforming Franchising

Brand Global News Section: Jolibee and McDonald’s 

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: December 24th, 2024

Share this Feature

