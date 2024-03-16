 2024 Mega 99: Rising Trends in Multi-Unit Franchising
2024 Mega 99: Rising Trends in Multi-Unit Franchising

By: Christina Niu | 591 Reads | 8 Shares
Featured in: Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine: Issue 1, 2024

With more than 420,000 franchised units owned by 234,000 franchisees in the system, multi-unit operators (MUOs) are shaping franchising’s future. Notably, MUOs in the U.S. control more than 50% of all franchised units, marking a substantial shift in the franchising paradigm.

According to our latest data, the number of MUO franchisees with more than 50 units has surged by an impressive 112.3% since 2019 with certain sectors exhibiting even higher concentrations. MUOs hold a significant share in various sectors, dominating 82% of QSR units, 71.5% of beauty-related franchises, and 72% of sit-down restaurants across the U.S.

In 2024, large multi-unit ownership and consolidation will continue to gain traction. One key driver of this trend is the positive perception of multi-unit franchise operators by the lending community. 

There have been significant changes in the eligibility and application process for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. In addition, repayments and refinancing out of SBA loans negatively affect secondary market premiums, reducing the amount of capital an SBA department has to lend. These factors are pushing lenders to target high-quality borrowers. Interest rates may remain unchanged longer than anticipated because the Federal Reserve isn’t expected to make cuts until later this year. This further emphasizes the need for borrowers to be financially well equipped as business loans become less affordable.

Another prominent trend is mid-to-large-sized multi-unit owners acquiring brands outside of their typical industry. For example, seasoned QSR franchisees, known for their successes with brands like Papa Johns and Qdoba Mexican Grill, are targeting Phoenix, Arizona, with a multi-unit franchise agreement with GLO30, a skincare franchise concept. Our analysis of Dunkin’ franchisees shows that 14% own another franchise brand, and those brands range from oil change concepts to optometry and health clinics.

In addition, multi-unit franchisees are actively exploring diverse strategies to fuel growth, and one approach gaining momentum involves considering alternative locations, like airports and travel centers. Nontraditional locations present opportunities for franchisees to adopt various business formats, catering to emerging trends and consumer preferences. It allows them to broaden customer outreach and operate with lower overhead costs, promoting efficiencies. Franchisees from well-known brands, such as Arby’s, Taco John’s, Wendy’s, Bojangles, McDonald's, and others, are successfully expanding their footprints this way.

The trends in multi-unit franchising reflect a dynamic industry responding to economic shifts, regulatory changes, and entrepreneurial ambitions. As the landscape evolves, adaptability and strategic decision-making will be pivotal for stakeholders navigating 2024.

Christina Niu is director of research at FRANdata.

2024 MEGA 99 RANKINGS

RANK

COMPANY

UNITS

BRANDS

1

FLYNN GROUP

2,709

Pizza Hut, Applebee’s, Arby’s, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Panera Bread, Planet Fitness

2

SUN HOLDINGS

1,755

Arby’s, Popeyes, Burger King, Applebee’s, Papa Johns, GNC Live Well, McAlister’s Deli, IHOP, Golden Corral, T-Mobile, Taco Bueno, Rodeo Bar, Cantina Laredo, Papi’s Caribbean Grill

3

THE DHANANI GROUP

1,493

Burger King, Popeyes, Pizza Hut, Dunkin’, La Madeleine, Baskin-Robbins

4

KBP BRANDS

1,107

KFC, Taco Bell, Arby’s

5

CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP

1,092

Burger King, Popeyes

6

TARGET

831

Pizza Hut

7

LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

 & COUNTRY STORES

717

Subway, Godfather’s Pizza, Chester’s, Arby’s, Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr., Taco John’s, Sleep Inn by Choice Hotels, Holiday Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, Dunkin’, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham, DQ Treat, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill, Bojangles, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, MainStay Suites Extended Stay by Choice Hotels, Jet’s Pizza, Bimbo Foods Bakeries Distribution, Hampton Inn by Hilton

8

PILOT COMPANY

686

Subway, Cinnabon, Dunkin’, Wendy’s, Arby’s, Taco Bell, DQ Treat, Auntie Anne’s, Pizza Hut, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Comfort, Chester’s, Little Caesars, KFC, IHOP

9

HAZA GROUP

538

Wendy’s, Taco Bell

10

SIZZLING PLATTER

523

Little Caesars, Jamba, Wingstop, Dunkin’, Sizzler, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

11

TEAM CAR CARE

509

Jiffy Lube

12

ARAMARK

503

Chick-fil-A, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Subway, Panda Express, Dunkin’, Oath Pizza, Which Wich, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Steak ’n Shake, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Jamba, Papa Johns, Freshii, Raising Cane’s, Taco Bell, Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop, Panera Bread, Mooyah, Tim Hortons, Auntie Anne’s, Village Juice Co., PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, Caribou Coffee, Quiznos, McAlister’s Deli, Chili’s, Paciugo Gelato & Caffe, BurgerFi, La Madeleine, Extreme Pita, Pizza Hut, Rusty Taco, Baja Fresh, Wendy’s, Denny’s, Smashburger, Jersey Mike’s Subs

13

GPS HOSPITALITY

501

Burger King, Pizza Hut, Popeyes, Days Inn by Wyndham

14

ARMY & AIR FORCE

EXCHANGE SERVICES

481

Subway, Burger King, Charleys, Popeyes, Arby’s, Taco Bell, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin’, Rice King, Wing Zone, Regal Nails Salon & Spa, Slim Chickens, Pizza Hut, Taco John’s

15

CMG COMPANIES

458

KFC, Sonic, Rent-A-Center, Taco Bell, Little Caesars, Ace Hardware

16

CHARTER FOODS

440

Taco Bell, Long John Silver’s, KFC, Pizza Hut, A&W

17

AMPLER GROUP

434

Burger King, Little Caesars, Church’s Texas Chicken, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut

18

SUMMIT RESTAURANT GROUP

409

IHOP, Applebee’s, Sonny’s BBQ

19

PACIFIC BELLS 

395

Taco Bell, Buffalo Wild Wings, KFC

20

WKS RESTAURANT GROUP

381

Wendy’s, Denny’s, El Pollo Loco, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Blaze Pizza

21

HARMAN MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

379

KFC, A&W, Taco Bell, Long John Silver’s

22

AMPEX BRANDS

367

KFC, Pizza Hut, Long John Silver’s, Taco Bell, A&W

23

JIB MANAGEMENT (YADAV ENTERPRISES)

357

Jack in the Box, Denny’s, TGI Fridays, El Pollo Loco, Sizzler, Super 8 by Wyndham, Quality by Choice Hotels

24

TACALA

348

Taco Bell

25

ALLINE SALON GROUP

347

Supercuts, Cost Cutters Family Hair Salon

26

ROTTINGHAUS COMPANY

346

Subway

27

QUALITY RESTAURANT GROUP

342

Pizza Hut, Sonic, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Arby’s

28

TASTY RESTAURANT GROUP

338

Pizza Hut, KFC, Burger King, Taco Bell, Baskin-Robbins

29

MERITAGE HOSPITALITY GROUP

337

Wendy’s

30

FRASIER ENTERPRISES

336

Miracle-Ear

31

HEARTLAND RESTAURANT GROUP

331

Hardee’s, Dunkin’

32

K-MAC ENTERPRISES

327

Taco Bell, KFC

33

DIVERSIFIED RESTAURANT GROUP

315

Taco Bell, Arby’s

34

COMPASS GROUP USA 

303

Chick-fil-A, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Papa Johns, Panda Express, Dunkin’, Subway, Pizza Hut, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Jamba, Steak ’n Shake, PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Wendy’s, Caribou Coffee, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Tim Hortons, Which Wich, Chili’s, Slim Chickens, Freshii, Taco Bell, Bojangles, Sbarro, Pita Pit, Smashburger, Firehouse Subs, KFC, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, illy Caffe, Auntie Anne’s, The Habit Burger Grill, Panera Bread, MOD Pizza, Burger King, Baja Fresh, Quiznos, Baskin-Robbins, Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop, Blimpie, Planet Smoothie, Popeyes, Pinkberry

34

BODDIE-NOELL ENT 

303

Hardee’s

36

DESERT DE ORO FOODS 

302

Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC

37

SODEXO

300

Chick-fil-A, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Subway, Dunkin’, Pizza Hut, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Jamba, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Steak ’n Shake, Taco Bell, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop, Freshii, PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, Baskin-Robbins, Panera Bread, McAlister’s Deli, Papa Johns, Blaze Pizza, Baja Fresh, The Habit Burger Grill, Burger King, Auntie Anne’s, Firehouse Subs, Denny’s, NrGize Lifestyle Cafe, Which Wich, Godfather’s Pizza, Sbarro, Mrs. Fields, DQ Treat, Barry Bagels, Gold Star Chili

37

MASON-HARRISON-RATLIFF ENTERPRISES

300

Sonic

39

LUIHN VANTEDGE PARTNERS

290

Taco Bell, Dunkin’, KFC, Take 5 Oil Change Center, Long John Silver’s, Pizza Hut

40

PURPLE ROCK INVESTMENT COMPANY

286

Dunkin’, Rent-A-Center, Popeyes, RimTyme, Baskin-Robbins, Take 5 Oil Change Center, American Family Care, The Brass Tap Craft Beer Bar

41

G & M OIL

285

Chevron, ExtraMile

41

FEAST ENTERPRISES

285

Jack in the Box, Denny’s, Popeyes

43

THE COVELLI FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

283

Panera Bread, DQ Grill & Chill, O’Charley’s, DQ Treat, Oath Pizza

44

EYM GROUP

272

Pizza Hut, Denny’s, KFC, Panera Bread, Taco Bell

45

AMERICAN WEST RESTAURANT GROUP

270

Pizza Hut

46

DL ROGERS CORP

269

Sonic

47

GS DALLAS GROUP

266

Wingstop, Subway, European Wax Center, Fajita Pete’s

48

HMS HOST

260

Burger King, Sbarro, Chili’s, Roy Rogers, Quiznos, Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, Nathan’s Famous, Auntie Anne’s, California Pizza Kitchen, Pizza Hut, Cinnabon, Smashburger, Dunkin’, Panda Express, La Madeleine, Firehouse Subs, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Einstein Bros. Bagels, TCBY, Blaze Pizza, The Counter, Kelly’s Cajun Grill, Carl’s Jr., On The Border, Baja Fresh, BurgerFi, Paciugo Gelato & Caffe, Great Steak, Steak ’n Shake, Jersey Mike’s Subs, TGI Fridays, Blimpie, Wingstop, Cold Stone Creamery, Maggiano’s Little Italy

49

MANNA

259

Wendy’s, Blaze Pizza

50

FUGATE ENTERPRISES

254

Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Sonic

51

TA OPERATING

248

Popeyes, Taco Bell, Burger King, Subway, Pizza Hut, Dunkin’, Arby’s, Charleys, Fazoli’s, Black Bear Diner, Wendy’s, A&W, Baskin-Robbins, IHOP, Carl’s Jr., Tim Hortons, TacoTime, Jamba, DQ Treat, Super 8 by Wyndham, KFC

52

FOURTEEN FOODS

241

DQ Grill & Chill, DQ Treat

53

BANDON HOLDINGS

226

Anytime Fitness

54

ADT PIZZA

223

Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Sonic, Little Caesars

55

APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT

218

Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn by Hilton, Courtyard by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Residence Inn by Marriott, Home2 Suites by Hilton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House

56

BORDER FOODS

217

Taco Bell

56

PREMIER KINGS

217

Burger King, Popeyes

58

AKASH MANAGEMENT

216

Carl’s Jr., Pieology Pizzeria, Jamba, Arby’s, Wingstop

59

CAFUA MANAGEMENT COMPANY

215

Dunkin’

60

NORTHWEST RESTAURANTS

211

Taco Bell, KFC, A&W

60

ATTICUS FRANCHISE GROUP 

211

Sonic, Massage Envy, Crunch, European Wax Center

62

ALVARADO RESTAURANT NATION

203

Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut

62

COTTI FOODS CORPORATION

203

Wendy’s, Taco Bell, Pieology Pizzeria

62

H&S ENERGY PRODUCTS

203

Chevron, ExtraMile, Texaco

65

PJ UNITED

199

Papa Johns

65

YELLOWHAMMER SALON GROUP

199

SmartStyle, Cost Cutters Family Hair Salon, Supercuts

65

NITU GROUP

199

Subway, Supercuts, Cost Cutters Family Hair Salon, Church’s Texas Chicken

68

INTERFOODS OF AMERICA (SAILORMEN) 

198

Popeyes, Taco Bell, Burger King

68

GHAI MANAGEMENT SERVICES

198

Burger King, Taco Bell, Popeyes, Blaze Pizza

70

HAMRA ENTERPRISES

197

Wendy’s, Panera Bread, Noodles & Company

71

FRESH DINING CONCEPTS

196

Auntie Anne’s, Jamba, Cinnabon, Carvel

71

KOVAN GROUP

196

Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins

73

A3H FOODS

195

Jack in the Box

74

BAJCO 

189

Papa Johns

75

WENDYS OF COLORADO SPRINGS 

187

Wendy’s

75

HENLEY ENTERPRISES

187

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

77

UNITED PF

186

Planet Fitness

78

MERRITT GROUP

183

Sonic

79

CAVE ENTERPRISES OPERATIONS

182

Burger King

80

RPM PIZZA

178

Domino’s Pizza

81

CIRCLE K STORES

170

Subway, Krystal, Church’s Texas Chicken, Blimpie, Hardee’s, DQ Treat, Noble Roman’s, Amato’s, Huddle House

82

WARNER FOODS

168

Jack in the Box, Noodles & Company, Panera Bread, Black Bear Diner, Popeyes

82

SOUTHERN ROCK RESTAURANTS 

168

McAlister’s Deli

84

TEAM LYDERS (SUNDANCE)

167

Taco Bell, Arby’s

85

FULENWIDER ENTERPRISES

164

KFC, Taco Bell

86

FRESH ALTERNATIVES

163

Subway

87

CALIFORNIA FOOD MANAGEMENT 

163

Burger King, IHOP

88

JRN 

162

KFC, Pizza Hut

89

CARLISLE

162

Wendy’s

90

CHUNARA GROUP OF COMPANIES 

160

Dunkin’, Checkers & Rally’s, Baskin-Robbins, My Eyelab, TGI Fridays, Popeyes, Take 5 Oil Change Center, Blaze Pizza, Kale Me Crazy, Church’s Texas Chicken

91

DELIGHT RESTAURANT GROUP

156

Wendy’s, Taco Bell

92

SUMMERWOOD CORPORATION

155

Taco Bell, KFC

92

CHAAC FOODS /ADF COMPANIES

155

Pizza Hut, Bojangles, Applebee’s

94

SUBWAY DEVELOPMENT OF CENTRAL FLORIDA

154

Subway

94

MANNA DEVELOPMENT GROUP 

154

Panera Bread

96

B&G FOOD ENTERPRISES

151

Taco Bell, KFC

96

AES RESTAURANTS

151

Arby’s

98

AMBROSIA QSR

150

Burger King, Popeyes

99

COASTAL QSR 

149

Taco Bell

SOURCE: FRANdata

Published: March 16th, 2024

