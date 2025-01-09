Q&A with Two Maids Multi-Unit Franchisees

Name: Mari Millard and Marnie Hammel

Title: Franchise Owners

Brands: Two Maids

Units: 9 units total – 8 in DC metro area and 1 in Hilton Head, South Carolina

Years in franchising: 8

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

We chose to franchise with a residential cleaning service brand because it was the best fit for us and for our lifestyle. Prior to making our decision, we looked into several different types of businesses but ultimately decided to go with a service brand because it provided a great return on investment while also allowing us to keep the schedule that worked best for our family.

When we first launched our business, our children were still young, so we knew we wanted a business that we could run during the week while sticking to daytime hours. Retail and other industries like restoration or sales-based businesses would have required weekends or round-the-clock service. Residential cleaning worked for us because we could be present and flexible within the week while still maintaining work-life balance.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

We were drawn to Two Maids for the opportunities for growth. We initially entered franchising with the goal of opening multiple locations. We knew from the beginning that we wanted to run a multi-unit operation. With Two Maids, there was a ton of opportunity for growth that just did not exist within other brands, especially in the DC Metro area which was where we opened our first location. Two Maids had plenty of greenspace so it was easy for us to gradually expand our territory to encompass more adjacent service areas, whereas if we had gone with another brand, we would only have been able to purchase 1-2 territories at most.

What different skill sets are required for service brand franchising?

Hiring and training staff is uniquely important within our industry because our business model relies on a service performed versus a product or a good. We are selling a satisfactory home cleaning experience to our customers, so appropriate training and customer service is crucial for a business like ours. It is also worth noting that our business takes place inside the homes of our customers and that the setting itself is something we have to learn to navigate within residential cleaning. It’s not like we are in a restaurant or in a storefront where we are able to see and manage our staff as they work. Most home-service based businesses run into this dynamic in one way or another.

What are the advantages to choosing a service brand?

One of the advantages that drew us into residential cleaning was the residual client base. I think one of the reasons service brands are so attractive right now to many franchisees is because they have more staying power than a lot of the trendier concepts we saw years ago. With our business, we have clients who book with us once, are satisfied with the service, and then become returning clients for life. We provide a service that our customers will seek out more than once and building that cadence with returning customers has been a huge advantage for us.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

We have found that online marketing and in-person networking within our community have been great resources for us. Two Maids and Home Franchise Concepts lead up most of the online marketing for the franchise brand and we benefit from that by ranking high on Google when you search for residential cleaning in our service area.

Community involvement is also a big focus for us. Since moving to Hilton Head, South Carolina, we have made an effort to immerse ourselves in our new community. We recently signed on to be a title sponsor for a fundraiser in our area. We also participate in BNI groups and have found value in professional development within the business community as well.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

We always encourage anyone thinking of going into franchising to do their own research and talk to as many brands as they can. Think about your strengths and the types of businesses you would be best suited to run, and make sure you have passion and interest in the industry you choose. We also like to tell franchisees who are new to franchising to be realistic with their expectations. That first year as a business owner is difficult and overestimating your margins or having unrealistic expectations can set you back.