Q&A with Empower Brands Franchisee Jeff Labrecque

Name: Jeff Labrecque

Title: Multi-Brand Franchisee

Brands: 3 Conserva Irrigation territories, 4 Koala Insulation territories, 3 Bumble Roofing territories

Units: 10 Territories

Years in franchising: 6

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

I explored multiple opportunities across several industries and ultimately landed in the home services space. I learned quickly that I didn’t want to own a brick and mortar business or a food service company. My personality was best suited for being out in the field more often than sitting in an office.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

I started my franchising journey with Conserva Irrigation. The main appeal is that everyone is a potential customer. If you currently have a sprinkler system, it will require some service from time to time. If you don’t have a system, we can install one to keep your yard looking great year-round. Curb appeal adds a lot of value to homes, and I like that we can help in that area.

Two years ago we added Koala Insulation, which is similar in terms of market potential. Most older homes are under insulated so there’s a tremendous opportunity to improve a home’s comfort and energy efficiency. The government also has programs that incentivize homeowners to improve energy efficiency. In addition to retro work, we also work with many builders to insulate new construction in the residential and commercial space.

Our newest addition, Bumble Roofing, was a strategic move because it has relatively low startup costs and it provides a necessary service. A roof is a need versus a want. There are also some good cross marketing and cross selling opportunities between Bumble and Koala.

What different skill sets are required for service brand franchising?

Having a customer focused mindset and approach. You should want to provide an outstanding customer journey from first contact through the completion of the project.

Standing by your work. We offer the best and most comprehensive warranties on everything we do. We also prioritize warranty work over taking on a new customer.

Showing that you have grit. Getting any new business off the ground takes a lot of grit and faith. Trusting the process, breaking through obstacles and pushing forward each day is a solid foundation for success.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

The market potential. Almost every homeowner is a potential customer and possibly a repeat customer. There is also a lot of satisfaction in solving problems for homeowners while adding value to their homes.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

We turn over every rock when it comes to marketing, but our absolute favorite is through community engagement. We love to sponsor local teams from youth athletics to high school, college, and minor league baseball. We also like to get involved in and support many charitable organizations and assist with food drives, blood drives, cancer research, child welfare initiatives, and much more.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

Make sure it’s a good fit for your personality and skill set. You must love working with people and solving problems. I think there are enough service brands available that almost anyone can find one that works for them.