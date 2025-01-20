Can you walk us through your journey from owning your first franchise to now managing multiple units?

Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu said “a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” Regardless of how many restaurants a franchisee currently operates, their journey started with a single location.

Some franchisees expand quickly and add several locations in a short period of time while others take a slow and steady approach. In many cases, some surprises and challenges pop up along the way. Franchise Update asked multi-unit restaurant operators about how they have grown their business over the years. They shared their insights on how they have managed running multiple restaurants and teams, and some lessons they have learned.

January is typically a time when many people get back into a routine and recommit to an exercise program after relaxing and indulging in food and drink over the holidays. We asked several multi-unit restaurant franchisees about their workout routines. Despite their busy schedules, these operators each make it a point to commit to a consistent program of physical activity. Read their responses below to see their wide range of exercise routines.

Jacob Webb

Company: MPUT Holdings LLC

Brands: 22 Marco’s Pizza, 4 Tropical Smoothie

Years in Franchising: 11

My journey from one franchise store to multiple units was similar to my journey as a parent of five children. The first one was a big adjustment. I was younger and inexperienced, and there were many unknowns. I was certainly committed, but unprepared for some of the challenges. The second was an even bigger adjustment. My attention had to be divided. Time management became more critical. I had to move from “man-to-man” defense to “zone defense.”

Once I opened my third unit, I was able to get into a more consistent rhythm. Success required a bigger investment in my above-unit infrastructure to ensure proper support. After the fourth and fifth were opened, I had a good handle on things. As I grew, I learned the importance of systems and delegation. Now, my team manages the day-to-day operations while I focus on the big picture.

David Weeks

Brands: 9 Barberitos, 8 Dunkin’, 4 Newk’s Eatery

Years in Franchising: 21

I became a Barberitos franchisee in December 2003 and opened my second store a little over a year later. Going from one to two stores was a challenge, but I quickly realized that to have success in running multiple units you had to have the correct people on your team. I am very fortunate that several people from the early years are still on our team today. It was not until April of 2009 that we opened our third Barberitos. My goal has never been to be the “biggest” and I have always just wanted to be the best.

We opened our first Dunkin’ in May of 2012. From 2012 to 2018 we opened seven Dunkin’ units. I felt good about our accelerated growth during these years due to my experience in growing the Barberitos brand. We opened our first Newk’s in Athens in December 2019. All our stores are located within four counties in Georgia.

Orhan Veli

Company: G.O. Management

Brands: 11 Saladworks restaurant and one Saladworks/Frutta Bowls co-branded location

Years in Franchising: 18

When my father and I acquired our first Saladworks location, our ultimate goal was to build a scalable business. To make it happen, we had to borrow funds and limit our spending to the absolute essentials. In 2015, we acquired our second location. In 2016, the third. By 2017, we had a fourth, and in 2018, we added two more, bringing us to five and six. From there, the growth continued every year. It certainly has been a journey, and we are at 11 traditional locations.

Bryce Bares

Company: QSR Services, LLC

Brands: 30 Dunkin’, one Baskin-Robbins

Years in Franchising: 13

Dunkin' was appealing because they preferred multi-unit ownership from the beginning, so I signed a 9-store development agreement in 2012 with zero restaurant or business management experience. Fortunately, the brand team was phenomenal in their support for the first location, I learned a tremendous amount and was able to continue to use profits to fuel additional growth. At the beginning, it was very difficult to find a bank to support growth because nobody wanted to back a guy with zero experience. After two successful years, it became much easier to attract capital to grow to multiple units and meet store development agreement commitment dates. We were able to exceed our nine-store commitment, add additional SDAs, execute a few acquisitions, and get to 30 stores in 10 years.

FRANCHISEE BYTES

What do you do for exercise/workout?

I work out with my trainer at the gym twice per week. I also do yoga twice a week and run at the track once a week.

—Irfaan Lalani, CEO/Co-Founder, Vibe Restaurants, 76 Little Caesars, 60 Wingstop, 3 Whataburger

Weights, running, and swimming.

—Mike James, Founder/Managing Partner, Guernsey Holdings, 122 Sonic, 20 Zaxby's, 3 Take 5 Oil Change

My weekly routine is typically four days of weight lifting and two days on the Peloton.

—Sam Askar, COO, Askar Brands, 75 Dunkin’, 42 Church’s Chicken; 1 Papa Romano’s, 1 Blackjack Pizza. Askar Brands is also the franchisor of Papa Romano’s, Blackjack Pizza, Papa’s Pizza To Go, and Breadeaux Pizza

Walking is what I do the most.

—Randy Pianin, CEO, Royal Restaurant Group, 61 Burger King, 4 Potbelly

Peloton. It can be challenging due to travel. When I can keep it consistent, I try to exercise for one hour a day, four days a week.

—Phillip Scotton, COO, Primo Partners, 23 Ben & Jerry's, 2 Starbucks

My goal is to get 10,000 steps a day.

—Nadeem Bajwa, CEO, Bajco Group, 207 Papa Johns

I am working toward some strength goals through heavy lifting three to four days per week. I am definitely not a morning gym guy, but I'll sneak over to the gym over the lunch hour or on my way home from the office. I have worked really hard to focus on my strength this year, understanding that it leads to better performance at work, a clearer and more focused mind, and added energy for the three littles that await me when I get home. It also sets a good example for my team.

—Alex Carney, Vice President, TR Hospitality Group (Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers) and High Plains Brew (7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee), 11 Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers (11 in August), 3 7 Brew Drive Thru Coffee

I start my morning with a workout and try to get in a long walk before the end of the day.

—Harsh Ghai, CEO, Ghai Management Services, 140 Burger King, 36 Taco Bell, 28 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen