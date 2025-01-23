Service Brand Deals Added Through the End of 2024, Start of 2025
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
American Family Care Announces Leadership Transition
Celebree School Names Mark Lubin as Chief Development Officer
CR Fitness Holdings Announces Rich Merrill as Senior Vice President of Marketing
Grasons Opens New Location in Nashville, Tennessee
Footprint Floors Adds New Location in Tacoma, Washington
Hounds Town USA Opens New Location in Long Island, New York
Metal Supermarkets Opens New Store in Bridgeport, Connecticut
Payroll Vault Promotes Tim Loehfelm to Vice President of Sales
Pvolve Announces Signing of New Studio in Fairfield County, Connecticut
Synergy Homecare Announces New Franchise in Louisville, Kentucky
Tierra Encantada Opens First Kansas Location in Overland Park
Tint World Opens New Location in Verona, Wisconsin
Unleashed Brands Announces Key Executive Leadership Changes
