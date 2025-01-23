Service Brand Deals Added Through the End of 2024, Start of 2025

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

American Family Care Announces Leadership Transition

Celebree School Names Mark Lubin as Chief Development Officer

CR Fitness Holdings Announces Rich Merrill as Senior Vice President of Marketing

Grasons Opens New Location in Nashville, Tennessee

Footprint Floors Adds New Location in Tacoma, Washington

Hounds Town USA Opens New Location in Long Island, New York

Metal Supermarkets Opens New Store in Bridgeport, Connecticut

Payroll Vault Promotes Tim Loehfelm to Vice President of Sales

Pvolve Announces Signing of New Studio in Fairfield County, Connecticut

Synergy Homecare Announces New Franchise in Louisville, Kentucky

Tierra Encantada Opens First Kansas Location in Overland Park

Tint World Opens New Location in Verona, Wisconsin

Unleashed Brands Announces Key Executive Leadership Changes