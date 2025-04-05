With the End in Mind: A legacy business endures beyond short-term profits

Succession planning is the grown-up conversation every multi-unit business owner knows they need but often avoids. It's like that nagging reminder, "We should really start saving for retirement," and "Do I really need this second boat?" Every franchisee needs a long-term exit strategy. It's where sound business planning begins.

Franchisors that support business transitions enhance their brand value. They assist franchisees in planning every phase of their journey, from entry to exit. They know the best way to build enterprise value is to start with the end in mind.

They openly discuss these essential questions each year:

Why are you in business? What do you want to achieve?

How does your business life align with your personal goals today?

What financial goals must you reach to move forward confidently?

What's your exit strategy? Will you sell, transition to an employee or family member, or continue the business as an absentee owner?

Formal succession plan

The best time to start a succession plan is on day one. Treat the exit strategy as part of the entry plan. Set financial goals and a growth road map, building profit with intention. Your timeline for creating business value through profitable growth begins by knowing when and how you'll transition.

A formal, structured succession plan is essential for a smooth transition. It outlines who will assume leadership roles and how responsibilities will be transferred, reducing disruptions, preserving operational stability, and maintaining investor confidence. This preparation supports steady cash flow and profitability during planned or unplanned transitions.

Consider these steps:

Tax and estate planning. Work with a financial advisor, estate attorney, and tax expert to craft a transition plan that aligns with personal goals and minimizes taxes. If you'll finance some of the buyout, avoid unmanageable debt payments that will kill company cash flow. Proper planning protects your hard-earned wealth and ensures the business thrives without you.

Work with a financial advisor, estate attorney, and tax expert to craft a transition plan that aligns with personal goals and minimizes taxes. If you'll finance some of the buyout, avoid unmanageable debt payments that will kill company cash flow. Proper planning protects your hard-earned wealth and ensures the business thrives without you. Documentation. A comprehensive playbook is the ultimate gift for your successor. Document the company mission and vision, business processes, vendor relationships, operational strategies, and the secret sauce that fuels your success.

A comprehensive playbook is the ultimate gift for your successor. Document the company mission and vision, business processes, vendor relationships, operational strategies, and the secret sauce that fuels your success. Financial health checks. Clean books, manageable debt, asset efficiency, and a trend of increasing sales and profits make your business appealing to potential buyers. A well-organized operation is a high-value turnkey opportunity, not a bargain hunter's fixer-upper.

Clean books, manageable debt, asset efficiency, and a trend of increasing sales and profits make your business appealing to potential buyers. A well-organized operation is a high-value turnkey opportunity, not a bargain hunter's fixer-upper. Transparency. Clear communication is vital. Ensure your leadership team, family, and other stakeholders understand your plans. Transparency eliminates guesswork and ensures smooth execution.

Do it right

Imagine a multi-unit owner with 20 thriving locations and no succession plan. When leadership changes unexpectedly (in the eyes of the team), the fallout begins with confusion, insecurity, and rumors that erode trust and culture. Productivity, the driver of all profit and cash flow, suffers. Next goes the bottom line and the bank balance. Vendors grow uneasy, and competitors seize the opportunity.

Avoid the drama. Start with the end in mind.

Developing a pipeline of future leaders is crucial for long-term success. Mentorships and leadership training prepare successors so that the machine runs efficiently without the owner at the helm. Invest in talent to improve decision-making, encourage innovation, and boost profitability. Not doing so leaves businesses floundering when owners transition. Investors know it, and they won't pay handsome multiples for enterprises that lack management depth.

Make sure you identify successors early. Whether it's a family member, key employee, or external buyer, determine who will lead when you step aside and then invest in their development.

But don't rush them. Train them over time, increasing responsibilities and providing hands-on experience. By the time you transition to your next great adventure, they'll be ready to lead.

Unprepared successors cause stagnation through mismanagement. It's not their fault. They don't have experience making crucial strategic choices, fostering growth, and maintaining profitability in changing times. Astute leaders transition early while they are still accessible to mentor success.

Core values

A legacy business is defined not only by its profit, but by its values and culture. Continuing the healthy vibe that makes a business special is important. Overtly communicating and reinforcing core values allow successors to embody them. With values upheld, customer loyalty is enhanced by fostering repeat business, and employee trust is cultivated, fostering a positive work environment--essentials for sustainable growth.

Making a multi-unit franchise a legacy business requires more than short-term profit management. It demands formalized plans and strategic investments in people, culture, and adaptability. Remember your foundations:

Identify a timeline. (It's okay to change it later.)

Implement a structured succession plan.

Foster leadership and mentorship programs.

Uphold core values and cultivate open communication.

Repeat.

A well-planned legacy ensures the next generation is ready to take the reins and drive the business to new heights. It secures your enterprise's position in the market for years to come because true legacy is more about the future than the past.

Larry Layton, CFE, is a consultant and facilitator for the financial training firm, Profit Soup. His insights as a franchise operations executive, business consultant, and business owner bring new depth to the team. Contact him at 714-309-3773 or larry.layton@profitsoup.com.