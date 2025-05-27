 Hemrajani Signs Mountain Mike's Pizza Deal

By: M. Scott Morris | 2,198 Reads | 4 Shares

Hemrajani Signs Mountain Mike's Pizza Deal

Multi-brand operator Niraj Hemrajani signed a three-unit agreement to open Mountain Mike's Pizza locations in Northern Virginia. Restaurants are scheduled for Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

"After years of brand growth throughout the West, Virginia is another exciting leap forward for Mountain Mike's Pizza as we expand along the East Coast and introduce our legendary crispy, curly pepperonis and community commitment to our 12th state nationally," said Jim Metevier, CEO of Mountain Mike's Pizza. "Following recently announced development activities in Florida, we are proud to partner with a local franchisee to bring Mountain Mike's Pizza to our next East Coast state, and we're confident Virginia will welcome and enjoy our signature restaurant experience for decades to come."

As the brand continues to experience sales growth and franchise momentum, it is expanding rapidly throughout other parts of the U.S., including ongoing development in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

"As Mountain Mike's Pizza continues to accelerate brand momentum and increase the number of restaurants in our system, exceptional unit economics and a segment-leading menu are attracting even more experienced franchisees who are catapulting us to greater heights," Chris Britt and Ed St. Geme, principal owners of Mountain Mike's Pizza, said in a statement.

Published: May 27th, 2025

