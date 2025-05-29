 VIDEO: Starting the Franchise Journey and Navigating the Road Ahead

VIDEO: Starting the Franchise Journey and Navigating the Road Ahead

By: Kevin Behan | 1,499 Reads | 6 Shares

(Editor’s Note: Get ready for an exciting new addition to your inbox! Today we launch a brand-new feature in our newsletter that will bring you unparalleled insights straight from the source. Now, through video, you'll have the opportunity to see and hear directly from multi-unit franchisees themselves, offering an insider's perspective on the world of franchising.)

If a picture is worth a thousand words, what is a video worth?

For several years, Franchise Update has been sharing Q&A’s with multi-unit franchisees in our weekly newsletters. We hope these features have provided valuable peer insight to help with your business operations.

While we will continue to run these profiles, we are also starting a new feature where our subscribers can hear directly from multi-unit franchisees themselves. Our editorial team recently conducted video interviews with franchise owners at the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference.

We will regularly share excerpts of these interviews with franchisees discussing an important issue impacting them and their businesses. We begin this video series by asking franchisees about how they got their start in franchising and some of the major challenges they currently face as multi-unit owners.

In the video, you’ll hear from:

  • Nadeem Bajwa, a Papa John’s operator with 275 units
  • Toya Evans, a franchisee with 6 Tropical Smoothie Café, 3 Hand & Stone Massage & Facial, and 1 VioMed Spa locations
  • Christopher Baker, who operates 5 Wendy’s and 9 Tropical Smoothie Cafe units 
  • Joe Sample, who has 12 Taco Bells and 1 Bobby’s Burgers locations

We welcome your thoughts about this new feature. If there is a topic you would like addressed or someone you would like featured, please let us know at [email protected].

Published: May 29th, 2025

FRANCHISE TOPICS

