How has technology played a role in managing and scaling your franchises? Any specific tools or software you swear by?

From labor management and scheduling to accounting and customer service feedback, technology software is part of nearly every aspect of restaurant operations. Although some platforms may sound complex, they are designed to increase organization and efficiency and give team members more time to spend optimizing the customer experience in their restaurants.

Franchise Update asked several multi-unit restaurant franchisees how they are using technology to manage their business and if there were some software programs they found especially effective. Each acknowledged the importance of technology and how it has helped them in a wide range of business operations. They also shared a variety of platforms that helped them in areas such as inventory, communication, or customer orders.

Although restaurant franchises run with consistent systems, creativity from the staff can help put them over the top. With many franchisees operating multiple brands and locations, some of the best ideas can come from employees working on the front lines each day. We asked several restaurant owners how they give their teams room to innovate and experiment. They all said they give their employees the freedom to make decisions and encourage creativity. The best managers often provide direction oversight while also giving their team autonomy to operate on their own. The best examples of innovation and creativity often come with collaboration.

Behzad Cohan

Company: Perian Management Company

Brands: 17 Yogurtland, 20 Subway, 16 Round Table Pizza

Years in Franchising: 37

From backend systems to site development and day-to-day operations, we rely on technology to ensure accuracy, minimize waste, and drive performance at every level. Embracing innovation early on allowed us to future-proof our infrastructure and position ourselves for sustainable expansion.

A cornerstone of our tech stack is an integrated accounting system connected directly to our point-of-sale (POS) platforms. This setup automates daily sales entry, streamlines invoice processing, and synchronizes inventory management, eliminating redundant data entry and enabling real-time accuracy. The system connects seamlessly with our main distributors and inventory tools, ensuring restaurant managers are working with the most current and reliable information available. Additionally, this platform extends beyond accounting. It also facilitates recruitment, payroll processing, and HR management. By integrating these functions into a single system, we enhance operational efficiency while giving our team easy access to critical data.

To bring all data under one roof, we utilize a centralized cloud-based SQL platform, aggregating reporting from multiple systems to provide a single source of truth. With this level of visibility, we can track performance trends, benchmark operational standards, and make confident, data-driven decisions that drive strategic growth.

Chad Curtis

Company: Running Roosters, LLC

Brands: 5 Houston TX Hot Chicken

Years in Franchising: 21

Technology has taken a front seat in how we operate at Houston TX Hot Chicken. From day-to-day ops to high-level strategy, it keeps us lean and sharp. We use Craftable to stay on top of inventory and cost control, Toast POS for real-time sales visibility, and digital scheduling tools like 7shifts to keep our labor efficient. What used to take days now takes minutes, which is time we can give back to the business and the people. We also recently switched to Ovation for our guest feedback and review platform, and we’re thrilled with the insights and real-time data it's giving us to improve the guest experience.

Dick Davis

Company: Davis Fresh Mex

Brands: 5 Pancheros Mexican Grill

Years in Franchising: 25

Technology has absolutely been a force multiplier for our business. It has allowed us to do more with less, move faster and stay better connected to both our team and our customers as we’ve grown. One of the biggest assets has been the Pancheros app and loyalty program. Not only has it helped drive repeat traffic and build stronger relationships with our customers, but it has also given us access to valuable data that helps us make smarter decisions. We can see which menu items are trending, when and where guests are most engaged, and which promotions have an impact.

These kinds of insights help us fine-tune our operations (e.g. staffing for peak hours, tailoring our local marketing efforts). The app isn't just about convenience; it’s a direct connection to our customers that gives us a pulse about what they value most. In a competitive market, that edge is very meaningful. On the backend, tools like our POS systems and centralized reporting dashboards keep all our locations aligned and efficient. But if I had to point to one thing that’s really helped us scale while staying connected to our guests, it’s the loyalty program and the tech behind it.

Kyle Dixon

Company: iServ LLC

Brands: 28 Sonny’s BBQ, 5 Giovanni’s Pizzeria & Kitchen

Years in Franchising: 6

As organizations grow and scale, executive leaders must leverage technology to extend their reach and maintain operational excellence. Digital tools empower us with real-time access to critical data, enabling the establishment with measurable objectives, streamlined communication with frontline operators, and standardized reporting of financials and key performance indicators.

Two solutions we actively use and strongly endorse are Tech Serv for IT help desk support and Restaurant365 for integrated operations and accounting management.

Harold Wallace

Company: Houchens Food Group

Brands: 11 Slim Chickens

Years in Franchising: 30

Technology is playing an increased role in the restaurant industry. We have been working to fully integrate all the possibilities into our business. Technology can’t replace hospitality, however, as customer service is a cornerstone of our brand. Back Office systems such as Crunchtime have allowed us to track and improve our key cost centers. Improving the data we receive and the timing in which we receive it has also helped us be more effective running our businesses. The cost of adding technology with a lot of testing and analyzing can be substantial and must be done to fully elevate the success of our restaurants.

Joshua Willett

Company: Lenz Enterprises, Inc.

Brands: 8 Cheba Hut Toasted Subs

Years in Franchising: 10

Technology has been a game-changer in managing and scaling our franchises, streamlining everything from communication, compliance, and COGS.

Slack keeps our entire team across multiple locations connected in real-time. Whether it’s ops managers, store GMs, HR, ownership, or crew members, Slack channels help us communicate instantly, share updates, resolve issues fast, and maintain alignment and accountability without drowning in emails or texts. It also integrates with many of our other systems, keeping things centralized. Communication is everything when scaling your organization.

Zenput is our go-to for maintaining brand standards and operational consistency across multiple locations. From food safety checklists to opening/closing procedures, it allows us to deploy tasks to stores, track compliance, monitor refrigeration temps, and even upload photos for verification. That visibility is crucial when you're managing multiple units and want every shop to operate at the same high standard. We have even taken it a step further and integrated maintenance requests, incident reports, and employee reviews. When completed they’re automatically sent to the correct departments for review.

Rosnet is our operational analytics powerhouse. It pulls in data from POS systems, labor management, and food costs to give us a clear picture of performance at every level. Whether it’s tracking COGS, forecasting labor, or identifying waste, Rosnet helps us make smarter decisions grounded in real numbers. It’s been crucial for staying financially lean while expanding.

Dan Watkins

Company: Running Roosters, LLC

Brands: 18 Little Caesars

Years in Franchising: 19

Technology has been a game-changer in managing and scaling my Little Caesars locations. We rely heavily on the Little Caesars app and Pizza Portal pickup system to drive digital orders. The goal is to simplify the ordering and pick-up process, essential for our fast-service brand.

FRANCHISEE BYTES

How do you give your team room to innovate and experiment?

I give my team the freedom to experiment and make decisions on their own. I believe there is a lot to learn from them if we allow them the independence to think and take on tasks as if they were the boss. This is especially true when you provide an opportunity for them to share in the increased profits.

-Sam Chand, CEO, Jasam Enterprises, 25 Checkers & Rally’s, 35 KFC

I provide clarity on where we are and a vision of where we need to go. Within the framework of our franchisor's guidelines, I encourage my team to get creative. They know they're empowered to innovate as long as they stay aligned with our core principles.

-Jacob Webb, Franchise Owner, MPUT Holdings LLC, 22 Marco's Pizza, 4 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

I am a big believer of sometimes just staying out of the way and letting the other leaders lead. Our team is encouraged to innovate and experiment with ways to improve our business, and we value that type of collaboration.

-Nick Crouch, Co-CEO, Dyne Hospitality Group, 118 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

I'm always open to suggestions. I give them the freedom to experiment without fear of being blamed if things don't work out. I allow them to then pivot and flex their creative muscles.

-Stephanie Moseley, President, Pisa Pie Enterprises, 6 Marco's Pizza

We agree on the end goal and they have the autonomy to come up with their own plans/playbook to achieve the goal. We try our hardest not to micromanage, and titles don't mean anything at Vibe Restaurants.

-Irfaan Lalani, CEO/Co-Founder, Vibe Restaurants, 76 Little Caesars, 60 Wingstop, 3 Whataburger

We provide all our team members room to grow in our organization. Many team members have gone from scoopers in one of our locations to roles in management, regional leadership, and more. By giving them the confidence to pursue their professional dreams and the tools to achieve development, we open them up to a world of opportunities.

-Phillip Scotton, COO, Primo Partners, 23 Ben & Jerry's, 2 Starbucks

We often counsel in a safe place rather than direct or dictate. We often ask, “What do you think?” in a genuine way to seek others’ perspectives. I think this helps people innovate in the moment and on their own.

-Chad Given, Brand President, Sizzling Platter, 361 Little Caesars, 107 Little Caesars Mexico, 185 Wingstop, 92 Jamba, 33 Jersey Mike’s Subs, 31 Dunkin’, 7 Sizzler, 5 Red Robin, 1 Cinnabon

As long as they're taking educated and responsible risks, I'll let them go. If I think that it's veering too far off course or if it's too risky, I'll weigh in. But very rarely do I dictate what people do and how they should do something.

-Randy Pianin, CEO, Royal Restaurant Group, 61 Burger King, 4 Potbelly