Service Brand Deals Added Through mid-June
Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.
Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Opens New Franchise Location in Minnesota
CareBuilders at Home Expands into New Jersey with West Essex Office Opening
Daisy Opens Its First Franchise in Arizona
Fly Dance Fitness Opens New Franchise Locations
Ideal Siding Appoints Arkady Vitrouk as Brand President
K9 Resorts to Open First Franchise Location in Illinois
Pet Butler Acquires Parapoopers Scoopers in Clarksville, TN
Pvolve Secures Five New Leases
Redbox+ Dumpsters of Greater Austin Acquires Rubbish Inc.
Scenthound Appoints Josh Lyon as Chief Operating Officer
Spectra Salon Suites Targets Wellness Industry with Franchising Program
Tint World Automotive Styling Centers Promotes Jonathan Norman to President
Tommy’s Express Opening Three New Locations
CareBuilders at Home Opens First North Carolina Location
Executive Home Care Expands with 40 New Franchise Agreements
Fish Window Cleaning Celebrates Opening of New Corporate Headquarters
Floor Coverings International Bolsters Leadership Team with New Hire and Promotions
Goldfish Swim School Signs Lease Agreement in Las Vegas
Granite Garage Floors Expands into Kentucky
Hand and Stone Signs Three-Unit Development Agreement to Expand North Texas Footprint
Hydrate IV Bar Names Dr. Chris Seitz as Fractional Medical Chief Officer
PickleRage Secures Nine New Franchise Agreements
Pvolve Expands with First Studio in Hawaii
RNR Tire Express Announces Promotion of Susan Vice to VP of Finance
Scenthound Announces Multi-Unit Expansion in Southwest Region
Sir Grout Awards First Indiana Territory
Workout Anytime Names Jerry Pugh as New CEO
