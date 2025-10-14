Operators To Open First iSmash in Pennsylvania

Owner-operators Junho Kim and Chris Green signed on to open a total of six iSmash locations in the greater Philadelphia area.

Their first unit of the interactive entertainment brand will be in Souderton within County Line Plaza, located off the 309 amid a high-traffic strip mall. The Souderton site will mark the brand's first location in Pennsylvania. Additionally, site selection is underway for their second iSmash.

Once open, iSmash in Souderton will feature themed "rage rooms," "splatter paint rooms," and several axe-throwing lanes.

Kim built his career in the pharmaceutical industry, where he rose to head of technical operations, honing skills in operations and team management. Green, a CPA, began in public accounting before moving into corporate finance, where he developed a strong background in strategic planning and financial management. Both were drawn to iSmash for its innovative entertainment offering and the opportunity to create a family-focused business that allows them more time with their young children.

"We've spent our careers in industries that demand precision and strong leadership, and we're looking forward to bringing that same mindset to iSmash," Kim said. "What drew me in is how different this concept is— it's not just entertainment; it's a creative and stress-relieving outlet people are excited to try. This will be something fresh for the community, and we're creating a place where guests can connect and have a great time."

The Souderton location will be one of the largest iSmash destinations.

"We're thrilled to have Junho and Chris leading the charge as we grow in the Philadelphia market," said Steven Shortino, founder and CEO of iSmash. "Their proven business experience and commitment to building a strong presence in the community make them an ideal fit for our brand. This Souderton opening is just the beginning for them, and we're confident their leadership will set the tone for iSmash's continued expansion throughout the region."