With the restaurant industry being so competitive, what strategies have you implemented to differentiate your units from others?

For consumers, it can be wonderful to have a surplus of options when making the decision on which restaurant to choose for a meal or order carryout. For restaurant operators, that same amount of competition can be problematic, even when they offer great-tasting food in a welcoming environment.

With such a crowded landscape, Franchise Update asked several multi-unit restaurant franchisees how they stand out from others. Although there are many different strategies operators use to differentiate themselves from their competitors, the common theme is prioritizing the customer to give them a positive and memorable experience.

A few owners said they make a connection with the markets in which they operate. Some examples include getting involved with local organizations or supporting nearby charity events. This is especially helpful for a national franchise brand to feel like it is a part of the community.

Other restaurants will create a memorable in-restaurant environment or host events that are distinctive to the brand and leave an impression on the customer. Many responded that they empower and incentivize their employees. This creates a strong culture that is experienced by their customers.

Since employee development was a big part of how some restaurants differentiate themselves from others, we thought it was a good time to highlight how other multi-unit franchisees reward their top-performing team members. Each said they made sure to recognize successful employees, and based on the size of their franchise operation, their responses ranged from internal communications platforms to bonus payments, and even extravagant trips.

Joshua Willett

Company: Lenz Enterprises, Inc.

Brands: 8 Cheba Hut Toasted Subs

Years in Franchising: 10

We reach customers by investing in hyperlocal marketing and community connections sponsoring local events, hiring locally, and supporting causes that align with our brand values. It helps our stores feel like part of the neighborhood rather than just another franchise. Each store has its own planned schedule for events that connect with their respective communities.

We also invest in our employees. That could be in celebrating their milestones or closing early and having our quarterly culture parties. We put a lot of effort into not just looking at what growth looks like to customers but also what it looks like to our employees and how we can keep our culture alive. When your employees are your first customers and transform into your biggest fans, turning guests into loyal followers becomes effortless.

Behzad Cohan

Company: Perian Management Company

Brands: 17 Yogurtland, 20 Subway, 16 Round Table Pizza

Years in Franchising: 37

In the highly competitive restaurant industry, we recognize that success is not solely about operational efficiency, it is also about empowering our team. We have cultivated a culture of transparency and shared information, ensuring that every store manager has access to data that allows them to assess performance and strategically plan improvements where needed. By providing real-time insights and clear benchmarks, we enable our team members to make informed decisions, take ownership of their growth, and drive operational excellence at every level.

Chad Curtis

Company: Running Roosters, LLC

Brands: 5 Houston TX Hot Chicken

Years in Franchising: 21

We obsess over details others overlook. Our stores are built around a vibe - music, energy, visuals - that gives customers something to remember. Every location features exotic car artwork, all painted by a world-class artist and completely unique to each store. It’s a fan favorite and really sets the tone for an unforgettable visit.

That car culture of Houston TX Hot Chicken isn’t just on the walls either. One of the most powerful ways we’ve connected with the community is through our monthly exotic car shows. These midweek events have become legendary, drawing more than 1,000 people just to hang out, check out amazing cars, and eat the best chicken in the world. They’re free, fun, inclusive, and a great example of how we turn our brand into a destination.

Operationally, we hold our GMs accountable to cost controls like COGS and labor without sacrificing hospitality. We show up for our customers, engage with our communities, and make the experience feel personal. That’s how you build relationships that last longer than a transaction.

Kyle Dixon

Company: iServ LLC

Brands: 28 Sonny’s BBQ, 5 Giovanni’s Pizzeria & Kitchen

Years in Franchising: 6

Our brand and our franchise partners excel at building meaningful, local connections through daily engagement with the communities we serve. This includes active participation in nonprofit initiatives, support of youth sports and support organizations, and ongoing recognition of first responders, educators, and healthcare professionals.

Beyond these efforts, we invite community members to nominate individuals for our “Random Act of BBQ” initiative, which is an opportunity to honor unsung heroes with a surprise BBQ event in celebration of their selfless contributions. It’s a deeply rewarding experience and a powerful example of when strategic vision and doing the right thing align to create something truly impactful.

Harold Wallace

Company: Houchens Food Group

Brands: 11 Slim Chickens

Years in Franchising: 30

It has to start with the people and culture we have in our locations. We have better incentive plans and slightly better pay than our competition. The key is being able to teach those values, as they are not as prevalent in society as they were 20 years ago.

FRANCHISEE BYTES

How do you reward/recognize top-performing employees?

We have a performance-based bonus program to monetarily reward each general manager whose store meets and exceeds the sales and profitability targets we set quarterly. We also recognize overall top operational performers at our year-end conferences.

-Phong Huynh, Co-Owner, Fuego Investment Inc., 30 El Pollo Loco

We give our managers and shift leads a quarterly bonus based on performance. Our crew has opportunities to receive gift cards and be recognized in our monthly newsletter. Top-performing employees are usually given more tasks and elevated to crew leads.

-Jerome Johnson, Multi-Unit Franchisee, John Cove Management and Jbar Inc., 4 Sonic Drive-In, 10 Dunkin', 4 Baskin-Robbins, 1 Jersey Mike's Subs

We name employees of the month at each shop. We also send frequent shout-outs on group communication and highlight employees who get great feedback on reviews.

-Carrie Ayers, Co-Owner/Operator, 6 Playa Bowls

Through several bonuses, award programs, and contests. Our Presidents Club provides a best-in-class trip to our conference and a vacation in Mexico for top performers. We also gave away nine big-screen TVs following the Super Bowl.

-Chad Given, Brand President, Sizzling Platter, 361 Little Caesars, 107 Little Caesars Mexico, 185 Wingstop, 92 Jamba, 33 Jersey Mike’s Subs, 31 Dunkin’, 7 Sizzler, 5 Red Robin, 1 Cinnabon

Managers who hit sales goals receive an all-expense-paid cruise for two. We also reward longtime team members with thoughtful gifts.

-Jacob Webb, Franchise Owner, MPUT Holdings LLC, 22 Marco's Pizza, 4 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Our firm hosts a fully paid annual awards trip to a new destination each year. We recently stayed at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. We hold an awards ceremony dinner and offer plenty of fun activities for our team members and their guests of choice. It is one of the highlights of the year for me.

-Mike James, Founder/Managing Partner, Guernsey Holdings, 122 Sonic, 20 Zaxby's, 3 Take 5 Oil Change

We are focused on recognizing top-performing employees in a variety of ways, especially through experiences. Recognition is one of the biggest ways to acknowledge our appreciation for top performers. We will be doing the first-of-its-kind incentive trip this year, a cruise for the highest-performing teams with Little Caesars and Wingstop.

-Irfaan Lalani, CEO/Co-Founder, Vibe Restaurants, 76 Little Caesars, 60 Wingstop, 3 Whataburger