VIDEO: The Benefits of Franchising

One of the biggest differences between operating a franchise versus an independent business is the support that an owner receives from the franchisor. Franchise Update asked several multi-unit franchisees about the most important things they rely upon from their franchisor.

Some of the things they listed were having the support of people in the corporate office should there be any questions about operations or compliance. Knowing there are people who will listen to their thoughts and concerns and are looking out for the best interests of their business can be extremely reassuring to a franchise owner.

We also asked multi-unit owners what they liked most about being in franchising today. There were several different responses, including the support they receive from their franchisors. The franchisees also cited operating a successful business model with an established playbook for success, the brand awareness that comes with owning a franchise, and the personal relationships they developed with their employees and customers.

In the video, you’ll hear from:

Christopher Baker, who operates 5 Wendy’s and 9 Tropical Smoothie Cafe units

Toya Evans, a franchisee with 6 Tropical Smoothie Café, 3 Hand & Stone Massage & Facial, and 1 VioMed Spa locations

Nadeem Bajwa, a Papa John’s operator with 275 units

Joe Sample, who has 12 Taco Bells and 1 Bobby’s Burgers locations

Hear directly from the franchisees themselves in the video above.