 2025 Multi-Unit 50 Lists Include New Brands

2025 Multi-Unit 50 Lists Include New Brands

By: Ambika Oberoi | 959 Reads | 4 Shares
Featured in: Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine: Issue 3, 2025

2025 Multi-Unit 50 Lists Include New Brands

The annual Multi-Unit 50 lists include the Top 50 Brands by Number of Multi-Unit Franchisees and the Top 50 Brands by Percentage of Multi-Unit Franchisees, highlighting the franchise systems with the highest number and proportion of multi-unit operators (MUOs), a critical indicator of system maturity and growth potential.

Subway maintained its position at the top followed by McDonald’s and The UPS Store. This year’s list also saw new entrants with impressive momentum, including 7 Brew, which leads in MUO percentage at 92.85%. Since launching its franchise program in 2021, this drive-thru beverage chain has aggressively expanded through multi-unit development agreements, reporting 297 franchised units by the end of 2024. 

Other notable additions include Slim Chickens and Crumbl in food, and Keller Williams and Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa in non-food sectors. In total, approximately 42,571 MUOs now operate 243,278 franchised units in the U.S., accounting for 56.5% of all franchised locations—a clear sign of the growing influence of multi-unit operators across the franchise landscape.

This analysis is made possible through FRANdata’s franchise database. Our dedicated information specialists work continuously to validate, update, and enrich the data, ensuring our insights reflect the most accurate picture of the franchise market. Due to ongoing changes within this system and FRANdata’s continuous data verification process, the total number of multi-unit franchisee owners may be subject to updates.

Ambika Oberoi is the director of information management at FRANdata.

2025 Multi-Unit 50 Rankings

Rank

Brands

Multi-Unit Zees

Single-Unit Zees

Grand Total

1

Subway

1,935

2,305

4,240

2

McDonald’s

1,652

324

1,976

3

The UPS Store

882

2,416

3,298

4

AFC

830

1,901

2,731

5

Dunkin’

760

1,063

1,823

6

Ace Hardware

589

2,359

2,948

7

Re/Max

581

766

1,347

8

Great Clips

562

242

804

9

Health Mart Pharmacy

558

3,188

3,746

10

H&R Block

522

624

1,146

11

Domino’s Pizza

483

220

703

12

Little Caesars

465

272

737

13

Liberty Tax Service

440

614

1,054

14

Vision Source

423

2,025

2,448

15

Hissho Sushi

376

497

873

16

DQ Grill & Chill

369

918

1,287

17

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

340

161

501

18

Chick-fil-A

338

1,556

1,894

19

Jimmy John’s

317

692

1,009

20

Century 21

316

640

956

21

Jersey Mike’s Subs

316

231

547

22

Baskin-Robbins

313

878

1,191

23

Servpro

262

695

957

24

Anytime Fitness

260

1,238

1,498

25

Burger King

253

158

411

26

Firehouse Subs

242

235

477

27

Edible

213

280

493

28

Coldwell Banker

209

424

633

29

Papa Johns

205

328

533

30

Smoothie King

205

237

442

31

Massage Envy

195

191

386

32

Taco Bell

194

181

375

33

Snowfox

193

700

893

34

Wendy’s

188

63

251

35

Cold Stone Creamery

171

359

530

36

Huntington Learning Center

167

53

220

37

Keystone Insurers Group

154

234

388

38

Midas

153

234

387

39

KFC

152

226

378

40

Wingstop

152

83

235

41

DQ Treat

150

610

760

42

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

149

439

588

43

Supercuts

146

53

199

44

Mathnasium 

145

404

549

45

Sonic

145

220

365

46

Culver’s 

144

266

410

47

Club Pilates

144

116

260

48

Fantastic Sams

143

221

364

49

Good Neighbor Pharmacy

140

1,989

2,129

50

European Wax Center

139

89

228

Source: FRANdata

Disclaimer: Due to ongoing changes within this system and FRANdata’s continuous data verification process, the total number of multi-unit franchisee owners may be subject to updates.

Top 50 Brands by % of Multi-Unit Franchisees

Rank

Brand

% of Multi-Unit Zees

Multi-Unit Zees

Single-Unit Zees

Grand Total

1

Panera Bread

100%

27

0

27

2

Five Guys 

97%

83

3

86

3

Jack in the Box

94%

72

5

77

4

Palm Beach Tan

93%

27

2

29

5

7 Brew

93%

26

2

28

6

Freshii

92%

48

4

52

7

SmartStyle

90%

61

7

68

8

Miracle-Ear

87%

90

13

103

9

McDonald’s

84%

1,652

324

1,976

10

PacLease

81%

34

8

42

11

Frontier Adjusters

80%

104

26

130

12

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar 

80%

28

7

35

13

Michelin Commercial Service Network

77%

24

7

31

14

Huntington Learning Center

76%

167

53

220

15

Wendy’s

75%

188

63

251

16

Godfather’s Pizza

75%

139

47

186

17

Slim Chickens

74%

23

8

31

18

Supercuts

73%

146

53

199

19

Crumbl

73%

24

9

33

20

Cost Cutters Hair Salon

71%

39

16

55

21

Sola Salon Studios

71%

92

38

130

22

Playa Bowls

70%

21

9

30

23

Great Clips

70%

562

242

804

24

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

69%

36

16

52

25

Blaze Pizza

69%

44

20

64

26

Domino’s Pizza

69%

483

220

703

27

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

68%

30

14

44

28

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service

68%

340

161

501

29

Sport Clips

68%

95

45

140

30

Bojangles

68%

40

19

59

31

Barberitos

68%

25

12

37

32

Penn Station East Coast Subs

67%

47

23

70

33

Captain D’s

67%

53

26

79

34

Keller Williams

66%

93

48

141

35

Sotheby’s International Realty

66%

89

46

135

36

Budget

65%

24

13

37

37

Wingstop

65%

152

83

235

38

Hardee’s

64%

58

32

90

39

Avis

64%

23

13

36

40

Little Caesars

63%

465

272

737

41

Freedom Boat Club

62%

30

18

48

42

Pandora

62%

28

17

45

43

Burger King

62%

253

158

411

44

HomeSmart

62%

24

15

39

45

McAlister’s Deli

61%

30

19

49

46

Checkers and Rally’s

61%

22

14

36

47

European Wax Center

61%

139

89

228

48

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

60%

88

58

146

49

Carl’s Jr.

59%

44

30

74

50

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

58%

28

20

48

Source: FRANdata

Disclaimer: Due to ongoing changes within this system and FRANdata’s continuous data verification process, the total number of multi-unit franchisee owners may be subject to updates.

Published: September 13th, 2025

Share this Feature

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
SPONSORED CONTENT
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
SPONSORED CONTENT
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Hungry Howie's Pizza
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

FEATURED IN

Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine: Issue 3, 2025
Multi-Unit Franchisee Magazine: Issue 3, 2025

American Family Care
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 24-27TH, 2026

Jersey Mike's Subs
Jersey Mike's, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with over 3,000 locations, believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one...
Cash Required:
$200,000
Learn More
Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts is a leader in growing inspired and successful franchise brands in the home services industry, providing people with a...
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters