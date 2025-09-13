2025 Multi-Unit 50 Lists Include New Brands

The annual Multi-Unit 50 lists include the Top 50 Brands by Number of Multi-Unit Franchisees and the Top 50 Brands by Percentage of Multi-Unit Franchisees, highlighting the franchise systems with the highest number and proportion of multi-unit operators (MUOs), a critical indicator of system maturity and growth potential.

Subway maintained its position at the top followed by McDonald’s and The UPS Store. This year’s list also saw new entrants with impressive momentum, including 7 Brew, which leads in MUO percentage at 92.85%. Since launching its franchise program in 2021, this drive-thru beverage chain has aggressively expanded through multi-unit development agreements, reporting 297 franchised units by the end of 2024.

Other notable additions include Slim Chickens and Crumbl in food, and Keller Williams and Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa in non-food sectors. In total, approximately 42,571 MUOs now operate 243,278 franchised units in the U.S., accounting for 56.5% of all franchised locations—a clear sign of the growing influence of multi-unit operators across the franchise landscape.

This analysis is made possible through FRANdata’s franchise database. Our dedicated information specialists work continuously to validate, update, and enrich the data, ensuring our insights reflect the most accurate picture of the franchise market. Due to ongoing changes within this system and FRANdata’s continuous data verification process, the total number of multi-unit franchisee owners may be subject to updates.

Ambika Oberoi is the director of information management at FRANdata.

2025 Multi-Unit 50 Rankings

Rank Brands Multi-Unit Zees Single-Unit Zees Grand Total 1 Subway 1,935 2,305 4,240 2 McDonald’s 1,652 324 1,976 3 The UPS Store 882 2,416 3,298 4 AFC 830 1,901 2,731 5 Dunkin’ 760 1,063 1,823 6 Ace Hardware 589 2,359 2,948 7 Re/Max 581 766 1,347 8 Great Clips 562 242 804 9 Health Mart Pharmacy 558 3,188 3,746 10 H&R Block 522 624 1,146 11 Domino’s Pizza 483 220 703 12 Little Caesars 465 272 737 13 Liberty Tax Service 440 614 1,054 14 Vision Source 423 2,025 2,448 15 Hissho Sushi 376 497 873 16 DQ Grill & Chill 369 918 1,287 17 Jackson Hewitt Tax Service 340 161 501 18 Chick-fil-A 338 1,556 1,894 19 Jimmy John’s 317 692 1,009 20 Century 21 316 640 956 21 Jersey Mike’s Subs 316 231 547 22 Baskin-Robbins 313 878 1,191 23 Servpro 262 695 957 24 Anytime Fitness 260 1,238 1,498 25 Burger King 253 158 411 26 Firehouse Subs 242 235 477 27 Edible 213 280 493 28 Coldwell Banker 209 424 633 29 Papa Johns 205 328 533 30 Smoothie King 205 237 442 31 Massage Envy 195 191 386 32 Taco Bell 194 181 375 33 Snowfox 193 700 893 34 Wendy’s 188 63 251 35 Cold Stone Creamery 171 359 530 36 Huntington Learning Center 167 53 220 37 Keystone Insurers Group 154 234 388 38 Midas 153 234 387 39 KFC 152 226 378 40 Wingstop 152 83 235 41 DQ Treat 150 610 760 42 Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen 149 439 588 43 Supercuts 146 53 199 44 Mathnasium 145 404 549 45 Sonic 145 220 365 46 Culver’s 144 266 410 47 Club Pilates 144 116 260 48 Fantastic Sams 143 221 364 49 Good Neighbor Pharmacy 140 1,989 2,129 50 European Wax Center 139 89 228

Source: FRANdata

Top 50 Brands by % of Multi-Unit Franchisees

Rank Brand % of Multi-Unit Zees Multi-Unit Zees Single-Unit Zees Grand Total 1 Panera Bread 100% 27 0 27 2 Five Guys 97% 83 3 86 3 Jack in the Box 94% 72 5 77 4 Palm Beach Tan 93% 27 2 29 5 7 Brew 93% 26 2 28 6 Freshii 92% 48 4 52 7 SmartStyle 90% 61 7 68 8 Miracle-Ear 87% 90 13 103 9 McDonald’s 84% 1,652 324 1,976 10 PacLease 81% 34 8 42 11 Frontier Adjusters 80% 104 26 130 12 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar 80% 28 7 35 13 Michelin Commercial Service Network 77% 24 7 31 14 Huntington Learning Center 76% 167 53 220 15 Wendy’s 75% 188 63 251 16 Godfather’s Pizza 75% 139 47 186 17 Slim Chickens 74% 23 8 31 18 Supercuts 73% 146 53 199 19 Crumbl 73% 24 9 33 20 Cost Cutters Hair Salon 71% 39 16 55 21 Sola Salon Studios 71% 92 38 130 22 Playa Bowls 70% 21 9 30 23 Great Clips 70% 562 242 804 24 Valvoline Instant Oil Change 69% 36 16 52 25 Blaze Pizza 69% 44 20 64 26 Domino’s Pizza 69% 483 220 703 27 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers 68% 30 14 44 28 Jackson Hewitt Tax Service 68% 340 161 501 29 Sport Clips 68% 95 45 140 30 Bojangles 68% 40 19 59 31 Barberitos 68% 25 12 37 32 Penn Station East Coast Subs 67% 47 23 70 33 Captain D’s 67% 53 26 79 34 Keller Williams 66% 93 48 141 35 Sotheby’s International Realty 66% 89 46 135 36 Budget 65% 24 13 37 37 Wingstop 65% 152 83 235 38 Hardee’s 64% 58 32 90 39 Avis 64% 23 13 36 40 Little Caesars 63% 465 272 737 41 Freedom Boat Club 62% 30 18 48 42 Pandora 62% 28 17 45 43 Burger King 62% 253 158 411 44 HomeSmart 62% 24 15 39 45 McAlister’s Deli 61% 30 19 49 46 Checkers and Rally’s 61% 22 14 36 47 European Wax Center 61% 139 89 228 48 Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa 60% 88 58 146 49 Carl’s Jr. 59% 44 30 74 50 Fuzzy’s Taco Shop 58% 28 20 48

Source: FRANdata

Disclaimer: Due to ongoing changes within this system and FRANdata’s continuous data verification process, the total number of multi-unit franchisee owners may be subject to updates.