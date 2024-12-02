Patel to Open 3 McAlister's Deli Units

Yash Patel, a Subway and Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee, signed a three-unit deal to open McAlister's Deli restaurants in the greater Milwaukee area.

At 25 years old, Patel brings a wealth of experience to the McAlister's franchise system as an existing multi-unit franchise owner. He also owns multiple convenience and liquor stores in and around his Milwaukee hometown. With a passion for food himself, Patel said he was drawn to McAlister's Deli because of its menu offerings, quality taste, fresh ingredients, and home-cooked feel.

"I'm excited to introduce Milwaukee to the delicious flavors and warm hospitality of McAlister's Deli," Patel said. "I was immediately captivated by the food, and I believe the proven business model will lead to success. Having witnessed this success firsthand in Chicago, I am confident that I can replicate it in my home market. I look forward to providing my community with a neighborhood restaurant experience they'll enjoy."

As part of its ongoing expansion strategy, McAlister's Deli aims to increase its presence in key markets while providing franchisees with the tools and support necessary for success.

"Given the tremendous success we've experienced in the Chicago area and other parts of the Midwest and the high demand for our brand, expanding into the greater Milwaukee area is a natural step in our development strategy," said Brian Krause, chief development officer of GoTo Foods. "This strategic expansion is a significant milestone for McAlister's Deli, and Yash Patel's strong business acumen makes him the right franchisee to introduce this brand to an entirely new market."