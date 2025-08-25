Early Buyers Give Thumbs Up to McDonaldland Meal
After the launch of McDonald’s McDonaldland Meal, a nostalgic Happy Meal for adults, on Aug. 12, Numerator identified 200 early buyers and surveyed them to understand initial reactions and intent to repurchase. Here’s what verified McDonaldland Meal buyers had to say:
- 41% of buyers said the McDonaldland Meal exceeded their expectations with 22% saying it was much better than expected, and 15% said it was worse or much worse than expected.
- When asked about different attributes, 77% of buyers rated the value as good or excellent, and 73% said the same about the taste. In addition, 72% rated the uniqueness of the McDonaldland Meal as good or excellent.
- 57% of buyers said they purchased the McDonaldland Meal for themselves, 29% bought it for themselves and another adult, 11% for another adult, and 27% for a child in their household.
- When asked why they purchased the McDonaldland Meal, 30% of buyers said a promotion or special deal was the primary driver. Other top motivations included getting the collectible (25%), curiosity (22%), and finding it appetizing (15%).
- 57% of buyers said that the McDonaldland Meal influenced them to visit McDonald’s that day with 43% saying it was the main reason they decided to visit. In addition, 14% said they were already planning to visit, but the McDonaldland Meal made it more exciting to visit. Another 30% said it did not influence their decision to visit McDonald’s.
- 59% said that the McDonaldland Meal replaced another item that they usually order, and 32% said it was an additional item they added to their order.
- 57% said they plan to buy the McDonaldland Meal again with 27% saying they definitely will order again. In addition, 12% said they will probably not buy it again, and 6% said they will definitely not order again. The remaining 25% might or might not purchase again.
- When asked where they heard about the McDonaldland Meal, 24% said they learned about it through social media, 23% through signage at McDonald’s/on the menu, and 13% through the McDonald’s app or website.
- 50% ordered the 10-piece Chicken McNugget meal while 41% ordered the Quarter Pounder Meal, and 8% ordered both items.
- 46% of buyers said the blue and pink McDonaldland shake was better than expected, and 19% said it was worse than expected. In addition, 6% said they ordered the meal without the shake.
- 42% of buyers said the included collectible tin was better than they expected with 26% saying it was much better than expected. Another 20% said it was worse than expected.
Published: August 25th, 2025
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Franchise Growth
- Franchise Operations
- Open New Units
- Franchise Leadership
- Franchise Marketing
- Technology
- Franchise Law
- Franchise Awards
- Franchise Rankings
- Franchise Trends
- Franchise Development
- Featured Franchise Stories
MassageLuXe® is a fast-growing massage franchise providing massage services to clients, primarily through multi-unit area developers & single...
Cash Required:
$100,000
$100,000
Request Info
Added
Anytime Fitness makes wellness approachable for millions of members and gives franchisees the opportunity to be a part of a worldwide family of...
Cash Required:
$225,000
$225,000
Request Info
Added